USA plans to revoke up to 200,000 visas

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 26, 2026, 9:20 AM

Key Points

The U.S. plans to revoke B1 and B2 visas held by foreigners who have sought or are seeking asylum

The action could affect up to 200,000 visa holders, according to Associated Press reporting based on State Department documents and U.S. officials

The State Department says the revocations will be carried out on a rolling basis in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security

Main Story

The United States plans to revoke business and tourism visas held by foreigners who have sought or are seeking asylum, potentially affecting up to 200,000 people, according to State Department documents and U.S. officials.

The Department of State is coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security to identify holders of B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 who subsequently filed or are filing asylum claims, the Associated Press reported.

B1 visas are generally issued for temporary business travel, while B2 visas cover tourism, family visits and medical treatment. The State Department has not publicly confirmed a final number of visas to be revoked, with the potential figure of up to 200,000 reported by AP.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the process would continue as authorities identify affected visa holders.

“The process will be ongoing; the number of revocations remains dynamic and will be done on a rolling basis,” Tommy Pigott, State Department spokesman.

The planned revocations would not necessarily lead to immediate deportation. According to U.S. officials cited by AP, many people with pending asylum cases would instead lose their classification as business or tourism visitors and be recategorised under their immigration status.

The move forms part of President Donald Trump’s broader immigration restrictions since he returned to office in 2025. The administration has introduced additional scrutiny of visa applicants, including reviews of social media activity, higher visa-related financial requirements and restrictions affecting nationals of certain countries.

The State Department said it had already revoked about 175,000 visas over the previous 18 months involving foreign nationals convicted or accused of crimes, including offences ranging from driving under the influence to rape and robbery.

What’s Being Said

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has defended the administration’s position, arguing that the asylum system should not be used to extend temporary visits.

“Asylum isn’t supposed to be a loophole to circumvent immigration law,” Christopher Landau, Deputy Secretary of State.

The administration’s position has faced criticism from rights advocates, who have raised concerns about due process and the broader impact of the immigration crackdown. Reuters reported that legal challenges to several Trump administration immigration policies are already ongoing.

What’s Next

The State Department is expected to continue identifying and revoking affected B1 and B2 visas on a rolling basis

The scale of the revocations could become clearer as the department processes individual cases and releases further information

The policy is likely to face legal challenges, particularly over how visa revocations interact with pending asylum proceedings

Bottom Line:

The planned action represents a significant expansion of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement strategy, extending scrutiny beyond illegal immigration to people who entered the U.S. legally on temporary visas. The potential scale of up to 200,000 affected visas makes the policy significant for international travellers and could create further legal and administrative challenges.