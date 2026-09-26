Africa Magic to air documentary celebrating Olu Jacobs

KEY POINTS

Africa Magic Showcase will air a documentary celebrating the life and career of Olu Jacobs.

The documentary was originally produced in 2022 for the actor’s 80th birthday.

It features contributions from Joke Silva, Richard Mofe Damijo, Patience Ozokwor, Kate Henshaw and others.

Jacobs died on Sept. 16 at the age of 84.

MAIN STORY

Africa Magic Showcase is set to broadcast a documentary celebrating the life and career of veteran Nigerian actor Oludotun Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs.

The documentary, titled Doyen of Nollywood: Celebrating Olu Jacobs, is scheduled to air on Friday, according to the official DStv programme listing.

It will be rebroadcast on Sept. 26, 28 and 30, with further broadcasts scheduled on Africa Magic Epic and Africa Magic Family.

The broadcast comes shortly after the death of Jacobs on Sept. 16 at the age of 84.

Directed by filmmaker Femi Odugbemi and produced by Zuri 24 Media, the documentary follows Jacobs’ career across theatre, television and film.

It was originally produced in 2022 to mark his 80th birthday and features reflections on his entry into acting, his career and his contribution to Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Among those featured are his wife and fellow actress Joke Silva, Taiwo Ajai Lycett, Afolabi Adesanya, Richard Mofe Damijo, Patience Ozokwor, Kate Henshaw and journalist Jahman Anikulapo.

Jacobs trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and spent more than five decades working in British theatre and television before becoming a prominent figure in Nigeria’s film industry.

He co founded the Lufodo Group and the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts with Silva, further extending his contribution to the development of the performing arts in Nigeria.

Jacobs was also recognised with several industry honours during his career, including the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2007 and the Industry Merit Award at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

In 2011, he was conferred with the Nigerian national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for his contributions to the Nigerian film industry and arts.

He is reported to have appeared in no fewer than 120 Nollywood films during his career.

THE ISSUES

The documentary provides a retrospective account of Jacobs’ career across British and Nigerian theatre, television and film, bringing together reflections from colleagues, family and other figures in the entertainment industry. Its television broadcast follows Jacobs’ death at 84 and gives audiences an opportunity to revisit a career that spanned more than five decades. The documentary also records Jacobs’ contribution beyond acting through the Lufodo Group and Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, which he co founded with Joke Silva.

WHAT’S NEXT

The documentary will air on Africa Magic Showcase on Friday, followed by repeat broadcasts on Sept. 26, 28 and 30. Additional broadcasts are also scheduled on Africa Magic Epic and Africa Magic Family.

BOTTOM LINE

Doyen of Nollywood: Celebrating Olu Jacobs will revisit the career and legacy of one of Nigeria’s most recognised actors following his death at 84. The documentary combines archival reflections and contributions from colleagues, family members and industry figures.