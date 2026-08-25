Army foils terrorist attack in Niger, rescues eight abductees in Borno

Key Points

Nigerian Army troops repelled a terrorist attack in Niger State and recovered weapons, motorcycles and communication equipment.

Eight abductees, including three women and five children, escaped from terrorist camps in Borno and were rescued by troops.

Troops also arrested suspected gunrunners, terrorist couriers and other suspects across Zamfara, Kogi and Taraba.

Main Story

Nigerian Army troops have foiled a terrorist attack in Niger State and rescued eight people who escaped from terrorist camps in Borno State, while also arresting suspected gunrunners and terrorist couriers in separate operations across the country.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday said troops recovered weapons, motorcycles, mobile phones and other items during the operations.

Troops of Operation Savannah Shield repelled a terrorist attack on their location at Dekara in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State on Aug. 23.

The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with four rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, six motorcycles and 49 mobile phones. They also recovered nine batteries and 10 memory cards during the operation.

The report said drone footage showed two injured terrorists being evacuated on motorcycles into the Kainji Lake National Park, while troops maintained their presence in the area to prevent the terrorists from regrouping.

In Borno State, troops of the 82 Division Task Force Battalion intercepted eight abductees, comprising three women and five children, around Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area.

The victims told troops that they had been abducted from Ngoshe and Agapaluwa but escaped from terrorist camps because of shortages of basic necessities.

They were handed over to the Ngoshe Internally Displaced Persons camp authorities and community leaders for further action.

Troops of the 151 Task Force Battalion also intercepted a male escapee at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area.

The man said he had been abducted by JAS terrorists while working on his farm at Kirawa in Gwoza and escaped during clashes between JAS and ISWAP fighters.

A woman and her child were also intercepted at a checkpoint in Bama after escaping from a JAS camp at Kayola Village during clashes with ISWAP terrorists.

In Zamfara State, troops arrested three suspected gunrunners during a snap check along the Kaura Namoda-Shinkafi Road in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

The troops recovered an AK-103-2 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition concealed in a bag of millet.

The suspects allegedly intended to deliver the weapon to a recipient identified as Tijjani Goguwa at Yar-Galadima in Maru Local Government Area.

In Kogi State, troops of the 12 Brigade arrested a suspected terrorist and a suspected terrorist courier around Okene.

One of the suspects was allegedly involved in kidnapping activities along the Okene-Auchi road and surrounding areas.

Troops recovered two mobile phones, a power bank, palm oil, cow meat, clothes and N901,080 from the suspects.

The Army also reported the arrest of a suspected gunrunner along the Bantaje-Wukari Road in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

In the Federal Capital Territory, Army Headquarters Garrison troops, working with Operation SWEEP, raided Karshi, Jeje, Kurape and Nyanya, where several illegal shanties and structures were destroyed.

In Plateau State, troops recovered rustled cattle in Quan’Pan Local Government Area after using drone surveillance to track the movement of the suspected criminals.

In Kaduna State, troops responding to a kidnapping incident involving an adult male and the wife of a Hakimi in Sanga Local Government Area found no suspects at the reported hideout.

The report said the kidnappers had killed two residents who confronted them while they were fleeing with the victims. Efforts to rescue the abducted persons were continuing.

In Bayelsa State, troops of the Joint Task Force South South, Operation Delta Safe, intercepted a tugboat and barge carrying 10,400 bags of suspected illegally mined ilmenite sand, commonly known as black sand.

Five suspects were arrested during the operation at Bassambiri Community in Nembe Local Government Area and handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation.

The Issues

The operations highlight the range of security threats confronting communities across different parts of the country, including terrorism, kidnapping, arms trafficking, cattle rustling and illegal mining.

The rescue of the Borno victims also points to the conditions within terrorist camps, with the Army reporting that shortages of basic necessities contributed to the escape of some abductees.

The recovery of firearms and ammunition in Niger and Zamfara also underscores the continued movement of weapons and suspected gunrunning networks linked to criminal activities.

What’s Being Said

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims had been abducted from Ngoshe and Agapaluwa and escaped from terrorist camps due to shortages of basic necessities.”

— Nigerian Army operational report

“The suspects allegedly intended to deliver the weapon to a recipient identified as Tijjani Goguwa at Yar-Galadima in Maru Local Government Area.”

— Nigerian Army operational report

What’s Next

The rescued abductees have been handed over to the Ngoshe IDP camp authorities and community leadership for further action.

The suspects arrested in Zamfara, Kogi, Taraba and Bayelsa are expected to face further investigation by the relevant security and law enforcement agencies.

Troops are also continuing operations in areas where terrorists and kidnappers remain active, including the Kainji Lake National Park and Sanga Local Government Area.

Bottom Line

The Nigerian Army reported a series of operations across the country that disrupted terrorist and criminal activities, including the foiling of an attack in Niger State and the rescue of eight people who escaped terrorist camps in Borno. The operations also resulted in weapons recoveries and arrests linked to suspected arms trafficking, terrorism and other crimes.