Libya refers oil smuggling reports to prosecutor for investigation

Key Points

Libya’s Presidential Council has referred UN reports on alleged oil smuggling and illegal exports to the Prosecutor General.

The reports allege illegal crude oil and petroleum product exports, fuel smuggling and diversion of fuel from designated channels.

The council called for an independent investigation into companies, individuals, contracts, revenues and assets linked to the alleged activities.

Main Story

Libya’s Presidential Council Chairman, Mohamed al-Menfi, has referred reports by the United Nations Security Council’s Panel of Experts on alleged oil smuggling and illegal exports to the country’s Prosecutor General, Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, for investigation.

The reports contain allegations of illegal exports of crude oil and petroleum products, fuel smuggling and the diversion of fuel from designated distribution channels, according to local media reports.

They also contain information on entities and networks allegedly benefiting from proceeds generated through the activities.

Al-Menfi called for a comprehensive and independent judicial investigation into the allegations, with particular attention to Arkenu Chemicals Company and related entities and individuals that may have committed criminal offences.

The Presidential Council also requested investigations into contracts and other arrangements identified in the UN reports, including the quantities of oil involved, revenues generated and the individuals or entities that benefited from them.

The council wants investigators to determine whether proceeds from the alleged activities entered Libya’s official financial channels.

It also called for the tracing of related funds and assets located both inside and outside Libya and urged authorities to activate international judicial cooperation mechanisms where necessary.

The Presidential Council further stressed the need to preserve evidence and protect witnesses, experts and whistleblowers involved in the investigations.

The Issues

The referral places allegations contained in the UN Security Council experts’ reports before Libya’s judicial authorities for further investigation.

The allegations cover both the movement of crude oil and petroleum products and the financial proceeds linked to the activities.

A key issue for investigators will be determining the beneficiaries of the alleged transactions and whether proceeds were channelled through Libya’s official financial system.

What’s Being Said

“The reports issued by the UN Security Council’s Panel of Experts contain allegations of illegal exports of crude oil and petroleum products, fuel smuggling and the diversion of fuel from designated channels.”

— Local media reports

“The Presidential Council called for a comprehensive and independent judicial investigation, particularly into Arkenu Chemicals Company and related entities and individuals for possible criminal offences.”

— Libya’s Presidential Council

What’s Next

The Prosecutor General is expected to investigate the allegations contained in the UN reports, including the contracts, quantities of oil involved, revenues generated and alleged beneficiaries.

Authorities may also pursue the tracing of related funds and assets inside and outside Libya and seek international judicial cooperation where required.

Bottom Line

Libya has moved to subject UN allegations of oil smuggling and illegal exports to a formal judicial investigation. The investigation will focus not only on the alleged movement of petroleum products but also on the financial networks, contracts, beneficiaries and assets connected to the reported activities.