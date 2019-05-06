After Two Decades in Senate, David Mark Embarks on Thank you Tour

After 20 years in the senate, the immediate past president of the Senate, David Mark will on Tuesday embark on a ‘Thank you tour’ to his Benue South Senatorial zone.

A statement issued by Paul Mumeh, Media Assistant to Mark said that the tour is to appreciate his people for the trust and confidence reposed on him for 20 years in the upper legislative house.

Senator Mark who was first elected Senator in 1999 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has served 4 terms of 20 years within which he served as President of the Senate for 8 years.

He is billed to meet the traditional rulers, politicians across party lines and all stakeholders in the nine local government areas making the Benue South Senatorial zone.

Senator Mark and his successor Comrade Abba Moro will flag off the tour from Agatu local government area and move to Apa Local government council on Tuesday.

The team will visit Ado and Okpokwu local governments on Wednesday as well as Oju and Obi local governments on Thursday.

It will be Ogbadibo and Ohimini local governments’ turn on Friday while the grand finale will be in Otukpo local government on Saturday.

The programme will be climaxed with a thanksgiving Church service on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the thanksgiving mass.

Source: NAN