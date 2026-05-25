Dumebi Kachikwu emerges ADC presidential candidate for 2027 general election

Key points

The African Democratic Congress has elected Dumebi Kachikwu as its official presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

The national delegates elected Kachikwu on Sunday through unanimous voice votes during a special party convention held in Abuja.

Party leadership structures under Abdulkadir Bashir successfully organized the multi-state collation process to unify the fractured opposition platform.

The flagbearer warned that powerful outside political interests had attempted to hijack the internal administration of the party.

Outlined campaign policies pledge massive foundational investments across agricultural agribusiness systems and regional renewable energy fields.

Main Story

The Abdulkadir Bashir-led African Democratic Congress (ADC) has elected Dumebi Kachikwu as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kachikwu was elected on Sunday during the party’s special convention held in Abuja. His election followed voice votes by delegates from the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In his acceptance speech, Kachikwu pledged commitment to rebuilding Nigeria through inclusive governance and reforms.

To evaluate intermediate structural challenges within the political system, Kachikwu said that ADC had faced threats from powerful political interests determined to weaken the party for personal and political vendettas against President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that some politicians under-estimated ordinary members and attempted to hijack the party’s structure for selfish political interests and personal ambitions, adding that the common man remains the backbone of the nation’s democracy.

He thanked party leaders, members, state chairmen, the National Working Committee and his family for supporting his political aspiration and commitment to national development.

Furthermore, the flagbearer specified comprehensive systemic overhauls required to shift national economic parameters. According to him, Nigeria’s present condition reflects years of failed leadership, injustice, inequality and poor governance that had pushed citizens toward economic hardship nationwide.

He stressed the need for a new national charter that would promote equality, inclusion and equal rights for citizens regardless of tribe, religion or regional background.

To drive sustainable domestic employment, Kachikwu promised to invest massively in agriculture, technology parks, broadband infrastructure and renewable energy, promising to transform basic farming into agribusiness while securing rural farmlands and protecting transportation routes.

The Issues

Protecting independent opposition party architectures from hostile takeovers and manipulation by powerful external political figures.

Dismantling deep-seated structural inequality by executing comprehensive reforms across public utilities and social welfare services.

Shielding vital rural transit corridors from regional criminal elements to preserve agricultural delivery and market linkages.

What’s Being Said

Accepting the nomination in Abuja, Dumebi Kachikwu declared that “The common man remains the backbone of our democracy, and it is because of them that I proudly accept this presidential nomination.”

Highlighting the operational focus of his public sector policy, he maintained that “If leaders rely on public hospitals, schools and utilities themselves, they will work harder to improve those facilities for all Nigerians.”

Detailing his administration’s foundational goals for minority inclusion, he stated that “Our administration will support women, promote creativity and build transparent systems that discourage corruption while rewarding productivity, honesty and hard work.”

Equating internal party protection efforts to national development goals, he added that “The struggle to protect ADC is the same struggle for Nigeria’s future. Together, we can build the country our people truly deserve.”

What’s Next

Factional compliance officers will register the official Abuja primary results with the independent national electoral commissions.

Policy committees within the ADC will begin drafting the specific statutory text for the candidate’s proposed national charter.

Security advisors will detail the administrative layout for the party’s upcoming tech park and agribusiness structural platform.

Bottom Line

Surviving intense internal leadership rivalries to win the nomination via cross-state delegate voice votes in Abuja, Dumebi Kachikwu has accepted the ADC presidential ticket for 2027, positioning his platform around public accountability, major renewable energy investments, and a complete rejection of ethnic politics.