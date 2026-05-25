Adedeji Doherty emerges Lagos PDP consensus candidate for 2027 governorship election

Keypoints

Former Lagos State PDP Chairman Adedeji Doherty has emerged as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial race.

The primary election, held in Ikeja, saw delegates and stakeholders from all 20 local government areas adopt the candidate.

Regulatory frameworks under the Electoral Act 2026 legally permitted the party to utilize the consensus selection model.

Internal party structures revealed the candidate is currently serving as the South-West Zonal Chairman of a specific faction.

Executive state committees called on party faithful across all local structures to initiate massive grassroots mobilization immediately.

Main Story

A former Lagos State PDP Chairman, Mr Adedeji Doherty, on Sunday emerged the consensus governorship candidate of the party for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Doherty, currently South-West Zonal Chairman of a PDP faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, emerged during the party’s gubernatorial primary election in Ikeja.

The Chairman of the PDP Governorship Primary Electoral Committee for the state, Mr Olalekan Rotimi, said Doherty was adopted by delegates and stakeholders of the party from the 20 local government areas of the state.

To evaluate the intermediate statutory options utilized for the selection, the committee referenced active legislative guidelines governing local party conventions.

Applauding the National Leader of the party, Wike, the National Working Committee led by Alhaji Abdurahman Mohammed, the state executive, and delegates, Doherty described his emergence as both a great honour and a sacred responsibility to serve the state through people-oriented governance.

He argued that many democratic institutions and economic reforms still being sustained were initiated under PDP administrations, maintaining that the same progressive vision will be replicated in the state if elected in 2027.

Furthermore, the newly selected candidate outlined his strategic policy layout to challenge decades of uninterrupted political administration in the state capital.

Doherty said Lagos deserved a government that prioritised citizens’ welfare above political interests, noting that development should go beyond physical infrastructure to include healthcare, education, transportation, security, environmental sustainability, and economic opportunities.

Speaking on the outcome of the convention, the State PDP Chairman, Mr Muka Popoola, described Doherty as the best candidate to lead the party in the 2027 election, calling on the party faithful across structures to start massive mobilisation at the grassroots.

The Issues

Breaking a 27-year continuous single-party political dominance over the administrative structures of Lagos State.

Managing fractured internal party loyalties and unifying various factions under a single consensus gubernatorial candidate.

Transitioning public perception from physical infrastructure development to a holistic model prioritizing baseline citizen welfare.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the legal parameters of the convention, Electoral Committee Chairman Mr Olalekan Rotimi stated that “In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, which grants political parties the option of selecting candidates either through direct election or consensus, the Lagos State PDP family has today unanimously adopted and endorsed Mr Adedeji Doherty as the sole gubernatorial candidate of our party for the 2027 Lagos State Governorship Election.”

Formally validating the primary outcome, he added that “Having fulfilled all constitutional and procedural requirements of the party and the Electoral Act, and following the consensus endorsement by stakeholders and delegates, I hereby officially declare Adedeji Doherty as the duly returned gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2027 Lagos State Governorship Election.”

Accepting the nomination in Ikeja, Adedeji Doherty stated that “It with a deep sense of humility and gratitude that I accept the mandate and responsibility to lead our great party.”

Detailing his perspective on historical political trends in the state, he noted that “For the past 27 years, Lagos State has remained under one political dominance. While some infrastructural progress has been recorded, Lagos residents have largely been offered tokenistic development instead of truly inclusive governance.”

Challenging entrenched local public expectations, he maintained that “This is because many citizens have not experienced an alternative model of leadership since 1999, there is a misconception that the current situation represents the best Lagos can offer.”

What’s Next

Factional administrative secretaries will file the formal consensus paperwork with the independent electoral commission to validate the primary outcome.

Campaign communication teams will establish the official structural infrastructure for the “A Free, Buoyant Lagos for All” platform.

Local government party chairmen will deploy field workers across the 20 local government areas to begin grassroots membership drives.

Bottom Line

Utilizing the consensus provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 during a peaceful primary in Ikeja, the Wike-aligned faction of the Lagos State PDP has officially selected former chairman Adedeji Doherty as its sole 2027 gubernatorial candidate, aiming to break a 27-year ruling party dominance through citizen-centered grassroots mobilization.