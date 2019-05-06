Duchess of Sussex Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

- May 6, 2019
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has been delivered of a baby boy.

The duchess had the baby on Monday at 14:45 GMT.

“I’m just over the moon,” the new father, Harry, said.

“Meghan and baby are doing well,” he added.

