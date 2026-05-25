Delta Government announces plans to convert 27 state libraries into community halls

Keypoints

The Delta Government has announced plans to convert no fewer than 27 state-owned libraries into community halls.

Executive announcements occurred at the LightRay/DISTORTION Orientation Festival held on Sunday in Asaba.

Strategic directives aim to revive a declining reading culture while curbing excessive social media usage among residents.

The formal event served as the launchpad for Project ECHO Chamber, the first student-focused literary festival in the state’s history.

Planned structural additions beyond the main festival include book clubs, writer-in-residence schemes, and teacher training programs.

Main Story

The Delta Government has announced plans to convert no fewer than 27 state-owned libraries into community halls to revive reading culture and strengthen literary engagement across all age groups.

The State Head of Service, Dr Mininim Oseji, disclosed this at the LightRay/DISTORTION Orientation Festival held on Sunday in Asaba, where Project ECHO Chamber was officially launched.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also featured the unveiling of Project ECHO Chamber, described as the first student-focused literary festival in Delta state’s history.

Oseji said the government remained committed to restoring reading culture and intellectual engagement through the multipurpose use of renovated library facilities.

To evaluate intermediate structural benefits, Oseji explained that turning the libraries into community halls will benefit the people of Delta of all ages, the children, youth, old and even senior citizens.

She maintained that the initiative is aimed at reducing excessive social media use and encouraging residents to return to reading and literary engagement.

Founder of LightRay Media, Lady Ejiro Umukoro, said ‘Phase One of Project ECHO Chamber’, themed “DISTORTION,” sought to challenge outdated narratives and amplify young voices.

She said the programme would help to address gender issues, youth development, toxic social influences, human dignity, and self-expression across the state.

The Issues

Redesigning traditional quiet library facilities into active, multi-use community spaces without distracting from core reading purposes.

Developing modern literacy frameworks that adapt traditional book reading to digital communication styles like spoken word and video.

Countering the pervasive hold of excessive social media platforms on the attention spans of local students and youth demographics.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the cross-generational reach of the infrastructural remodel, Delta State Head of Service Dr Mininim Oseji stated that “Turning our libraries into community halls will benefit the people of Delta of all ages, the children, youth, old and even senior citizens.”

Defining the foundational vision of the newly launched student platform, LightRay Media Founder Lady Ejiro Umukoro emphasized that “Project ECHO Chamber is not just an event. It is a movement.”

Outlining the sociological value of civic literacy circles, Liber Bookclub Curator Daluchi Anaka maintained that “Book clubs are not just about building thinkers but also confidence in culture and community.”

What’s Next

Infrastructure teams within the Delta State civil service will draft renovation blueprints to convert the 27 selected libraries into functional community halls.

Program coordinators for Project ECHO Chamber will set up scheduled book-a-thons and workshops across all 25 local government areas.

Organizers will formalize guidelines and compliance frameworks to prepare local students for the upcoming Delta State Book Record attempt.

Bottom Line

Aiming to curb excessive social media use and empower youth expression, the Delta Government is partnering with LightRay Media to convert 27 state-owned libraries into multipurpose community halls, anchoring the transition on the newly launched Project ECHO Chamber literary movement.