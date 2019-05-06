Guidelines to Reduce Crime Vulnerabilities Created by Cash Withdrawals from Local Government Funds Throughout Nigeria, Effective 1st June, 2019.

The NFIU requests all financial institutions, other relevant stakeholders, public servants and the entire citizenry to ensure full compliance with the provisions of the guidelines already submitted to Financial institutions and relevant enforcement agencies including full enforcement of corresponding sanctions against violations from 1st June, 2019.

Having realized through analysis that cash withdrawal and transactions of the State, Joint Local Government Accounts (SJLGA), poses biggest corruption, money laundering and security threats at the grassroots levels and to the entire financial system and the country as a whole, decided to uphold the full provisions of section 162 (6) (8)of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended which designated “ State Joint Local Government Account into which shall be paid allocations to the local government councils of the state from the federation account and from the government of the state”

