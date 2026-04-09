ADC leaders, supporters storm INEC headquarters over alleged political exclusion

Key points

Over 1,000 ADC members protest alleged removal of party leaders from INEC portal

Opposition figures accuse electoral body of bias and political interference

Protesters demand fair elections and warn against drift towards one-party system

Main Story

Over 1,000 members and supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday defied heavy rainfall to protest against what they described as the removal of the party’s leadership from the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The protesters, who converged in Abuja, marched towards the INEC headquarters carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Tinubu let our democracy breathe” and “INEC chairman, you must resign,” amid heightened political tension.

The demonstration comes amid allegations that the electoral body, in collaboration with the ruling party, is attempting to undermine the opposition and restrict political participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The protest drew prominent political figures, including former Senate President and ADC National Chairman, David Mark, former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Reacting to the development on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Aregbesola said the protest was aimed at defending democratic values and resisting what he described as attempts to stifle opposition participation.

“Today, I joined national leaders of the African Democratic Congress, alongside well-meaning Nigerians, to protest against the undemocratic practice of restricting political participation.”

He added that Nigerians were increasingly frustrated with governance and economic hardship.

Also speaking via his X account, Atiku Abubakar described the protest as a peaceful effort to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy, warning against what he termed partisanship within the electoral system.

“Myself and other leaders of the ADC are peacefully protesting against the partisanship of the electoral umpire.”

Similarly, Peter Obi, also posting on his X account, urged Nigerians to resist any attempt to weaken opposition voices and called for the protection of democratic institutions.

“We, members and leaders of the ADC… are saying that our democracy must not be killed. We say NO to a one-party system,” adding that a united citizenry is critical to sustaining credible governance.

The protest remained largely peaceful as security operatives were deployed around the INEC headquarters, while demonstrators continued to chant slogans and demand accountability from electoral authorities.

INEC is yet to issue an official statement in response to the protest at the time of filing this report.

The issues

The protest highlights growing concerns over alleged political interference in Nigeria’s electoral process, including claims that opposition party structures are being undermined ahead of the 2027 elections. Analysts warn that such developments could weaken public confidence in democratic institutions if left unresolved.

What’s next

The protest is expected to intensify political debate around electoral transparency and the independence of INEC, with opposition figures likely to pursue further engagements, advocacy, or legal action.

Observers say the situation could shape early political narratives ahead of the 2027 general elections if not addressed through dialogue and institutional accountability.

Bottom line

The ADC protest underscores rising political tensions and mounting concerns over electoral integrity in Nigeria, with opposition leaders warning that the credibility of the democratic process must be protected to preserve public trust and political pluralism.