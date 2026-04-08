OPay deepens Agrofood push, showcases smart business solutions at Lagos Trade Fair

Key points

OPay participated as signature sponsor at Nigeria Agrofood 2026 in Lagos

The company highlighted digital payment solutions driving efficiency in agriculture

It unveiled Smart Business Solutions aimed at improving operations and scaling businesses

Main story

OPay, one of Nigeria’s leading financial technology companies, has strengthened its footprint in the country’s agricultural ecosystem with its participation as the signature sponsor at the 11th Nigeria Agrofood International Trade Show held at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

The event, which took place from March 24 to 26, 2026, brought together stakeholders across agriculture, food processing, packaging, and technology, serving as a key platform for investment, collaboration, and innovation within West Africa’s agrofood sector.

This year’s edition recorded its largest international participation to date, with over 100 exhibitors and thousands of industry professionals in attendance, underscoring the sector’s growing global relevance.

As part of its engagement, OPay reaffirmed its commitment to advancing financial inclusion and enabling seamless digital transactions across the agricultural value chain.

Speaking during a session on the opening day, Sanni Saidi, Director of Key Account and Merchant Acquiring Business at OPay, highlighted the transformative role of digital payments in agriculture.

He noted that secure and efficient payment systems are critical to improving productivity, reducing risks, and enhancing transparency across the sector, adding that OPay’s solutions are designed to support these objectives while enabling businesses to scale.

Beyond payments, the company showcased its Smart Business Solutions—tailored tools designed to address operational challenges across different sectors. The initiative, according to OPay, is part of its broader strategy to position itself not just as a payments provider, but as a strategic partner for business growth.

OPay’s Chief Commercial Officer, Elizabeth Wang, said the company’s approach is rooted in understanding the specific needs of businesses and delivering practical solutions to support them.

“We listen closely to what businesses truly need and build Smart Business Solutions that are tailored to solve their specific challenges,” Wang said. “Whether it is helping businesses manage collections, improve operations, or scale more efficiently, our focus is to support their growth in a practical and meaningful way.”

She added that OPay’s involvement in the trade show reflects its long-term commitment to supporting key sectors of the Nigerian economy through technology-driven financial services.

The issues

Despite the growth of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, many businesses still face challenges such as inefficient payment systems, limited access to financial tools, and operational bottlenecks that hinder scalability. OPay’s intervention aims to address these gaps by providing digital solutions that enhance efficiency and transparency across the value chain.

What’s being said

Industry stakeholders at the trade show acknowledged the increasing importance of fintech in transforming agriculture, particularly in improving payment systems, boosting transparency, and supporting business expansion.

OPay reiterated its focus on building customised solutions, with executives stressing that its goal is to empower businesses to operate more effectively rather than merely facilitate transactions.

What’s next

OPay is expected to deepen its collaboration with agribusiness stakeholders following the trade show, with plans to expand its Smart Business Solutions across more sectors.

The company also indicated that it will continue engaging industry players to refine its offerings and support digital transformation within Nigeria’s agricultural ecosystem.

Bottom line

OPay’s participation at Nigeria Agrofood 2026 underscores the growing intersection between fintech and agriculture, highlighting how digital innovation is becoming central to improving efficiency, driving inclusion, and strengthening Nigeria’s economic growth.