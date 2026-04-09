Interswitch honoured with digital finance excellence award at APWBN marquee event 2026

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has been honoured with the Digital Finance Excellence Award by the Association of Professional Women Bankers Nigeria (APWBN).

The award was presented at the prestigious APWBN Marquee Event held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event, themed ‘Redefining Power – Women Shaping the Future of Finance,’ brought together top industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the evolving role of women in driving financial transformation.

Representing Interswitch at the event, Oremeyi Akah, Chief Customer Experience Officer, received the award on behalf of the company and participated as a panelist, contributing valuable insights on customer-centric innovation, digital transformation, and the importance of inclusive leadership in shaping the future of finance.

Speaking on the recognition, Cherry Eromosele, the Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications at Interswitch said:

“This award is a testament to Interswitch’s unwavering commitment to advancing digital finance and delivering impactful, customer-focused solutions across Africa. We are particularly honoured to be recognised by APWBN, an organisation championing the advancement of women in the banking and financial services sector. At Interswitch, we believe that inclusion and innovation go hand in hand in building a sustainable financial ecosystem.”

The Digital Finance Excellence Award recognises organisations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact in leveraging technology to transform financial services and drive financial inclusion.

This recognition further reinforces Interswitch’s position as a trailblazer in digital finance and its commitment to driving growth, innovation, and inclusion across the continent.

The APWBN Marquee Event 2026 featured an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers and industry leaders who shared perspectives on the future of finance in a rapidly evolving global economy and the evolving role of women in shaping the future of finance, with a strong focus on innovation, leadership, and inclusion.

Speaking during the panel session, Oremeyi Akah highlighted the importance of customer-centric innovation in building resilient financial ecosystems and emphasised the critical role women continue to play in driving transformation across the sector.

Interswitch continues to play a pivotal role in Africa’s digital payments landscape, providing secure, reliable, and innovative solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and governments.