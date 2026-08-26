Ghana government declines MTN’s ghs20 million offer for xenophobia victims

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 26, 2026, 4:40 PM

Key Points

Ghana declines MTN Ghana’s proposed GHS20 million support for citizens affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Government says it has already provided funding for ongoing evacuations and the reintegration of returning Ghanaians

Ministry of Foreign Affairs will publish the total evacuation cost after the exercise to promote transparency and accountability

Main Story

The Government of Ghana has declined a proposed GHS20 million donation from MTN Ghana to support Ghanaians affected by recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the decision in a statement issued in Accra on August 26, 2026, saying the Mahama Administration had already made adequate financial provision for the evacuation and reintegration of affected Ghanaians.

The Ministry said it became aware of media reports that MTN Ghana was preparing the donation following comments attributed to the company’s Board Chairman, Dr. Ishmael Yamson.

While commending MTN for the proposed intervention, the government said it had decided not to accept the offer.

“The Government of Ghana commends MTN for the offer, however, we respectfully decline,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the Ministry, the government’s position had already been communicated directly to MTN’s Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer when they met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on August 14, 2026.

The government said it remains responsible for financing the ongoing humanitarian evacuation and reintegration of Ghanaians returning from areas affected by the violence.

MTN Ghana’s proposed GHS20 million intervention was reported earlier this week as a support package for returnees from South Africa. MTN initially set aside GHS10 million but later increased the proposed amount to GHS20 million after determining that longer-term assistance would be more useful to affected returnees.

The Ministry did not disclose the amount already committed by the government to the evacuation and reintegration programme.

What’s Being Said

“The Mahama Administration has made adequate provision for ongoing evacuations and reintegration of Ghanaians and is therefore unable to accept this offer.” — Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana

MTN Ghana had previously said the proposed support was intended to help returning Ghanaians rebuild their lives and livelihoods rather than provide only immediate relief. The company’s Board Chairman, Dr. Ishmael Yamson, also acknowledged that MTN should have engaged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier in the process.

The Ghanaian government has also reaffirmed that its decision does not affect its broader commitment to international businesses operating in the country.

What’s Next

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will publish a comprehensive account of the total cost of the evacuation exercise after the operation is concluded.

The government is expected to continue funding the evacuation and reintegration of Ghanaians brought back from South Africa, while monitoring the humanitarian situation affecting its citizens.

The Ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a business environment in which international companies can operate and grow in Ghana, regardless of their country of origin.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Ghana’s rejection of MTN’s GHS20 million offer places the financial responsibility for the evacuation and reintegration programme firmly with the government, while its promised disclosure of the final cost will be important for public accountability. The decision also signals that the government wants to separate its response to the humanitarian crisis from its relationship with international businesses operating in Ghana.