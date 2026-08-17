2026 World Wrestling championships: NWF sets up training camp in US

Key points

The Nigerian Wrestling Federation (NWF) plans to establish a training camp at Iowa State University in the US.

The camp is part of preparations for the 2026 World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The championships are scheduled for October 24 to November 1, 2026.

Nigerian wrestlers based in the US, including athletes studying there, are expected to participate.

Home-based wrestlers with valid US visas will also join the camp.

The programme will provide an opportunity to identify Nigerian-born wrestlers and emerging talents eligible to represent Nigeria.

Women’s Wrestling coach Purity Akuh welcomed the initiative, saying it would expose athletes to world-class facilities, coaches and competition.

Main Story

The Nigerian Wrestling Federation (NWF) has announced plans to establish a training camp at Iowa State University in the United States as part of preparations for the 2026 World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The federation disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja, saying its President, Bashir Adeniyi, had approved the establishment of the camp ahead of the championships scheduled for October 24 to November 1.

According to the NWF, the initiative is designed to bring together Nigerian wrestlers based in different parts of the US to train collectively and improve their preparation for the global competition.

Some of Nigeria’s top wrestlers currently studying in the US are expected to benefit from the programme, while home-based athletes with valid US visas will also participate.

The federation said the camp would not be restricted to established national team athletes, as new talents willing to join the national wrestling team would also be given an opportunity to participate.

It added that Nigerian-born athletes living in the US who are eligible and willing to represent the country would be allowed to join the programme. The initiative is expected to help the federation identify and integrate talented wrestlers of Nigerian descent into the national team structure.

Reacting to the development, Nigeria’s Women’s Wrestling coach, Purity Akuh, commended the federation for establishing the camp.

Akuh said the initiative would expose Nigerian wrestlers to world-class facilities, high-level competition and experienced athletes and coaches, which could improve their preparation ahead of the World Championships.

The Issues

Adequate preparation is critical for Nigeria’s wrestlers ahead of a major international championship.

Nigerian athletes based abroad may require structured platforms to remain connected to the national team.

Access to high-quality training facilities and international coaching can improve athletes’ competitiveness.

Identifying Nigerian-born talent abroad could strengthen the depth of the national wrestling team.

The federation will need to ensure that athletes selected for the camp receive adequate logistical and technical support.

What’s Being Said

Bashir Adeniyi, NWF President:

Adeniyi approved the establishment of the Iowa training camp as part of the federation’s preparations for the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan.

Purity Akuh, Nigeria Women’s Wrestling Coach:

Akuh welcomed the initiative, saying the camp would expose Nigerian wrestlers to world-class facilities, high-level competition and some of the best athletes and coaches in the sport.

What’s Next

The NWF is expected to finalise arrangements for the Iowa training camp and bring together eligible Nigerian wrestlers based in the US alongside selected home-based athletes.

The camp will also provide an opportunity to scout Nigerian-born wrestlers who could strengthen the national team ahead of the October 24–November 1 World Championships in Astana.

Bottom Line

The proposed Iowa training camp represents a strategic move by the NWF to strengthen Nigeria’s preparation for the 2026 World Wrestling Championships while creating a pathway for Nigerian wrestlers in the US and emerging talents to contribute to the national team.