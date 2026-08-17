BREAKING: Edo Assembly Speaker Blessing Agbebaku resigns amid impeachment move

Key points

Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, has resigned.

His resignation came amid moves by some lawmakers to impeach him.

His media aide, Ivy Adodo-Ebojele, confirmed the development on Facebook.

The circumstances surrounding his resignation have not been fully disclosed.

The resignation has triggered a fresh leadership crisis in the Edo Assembly.

Lawmakers are expected to determine a new Speaker.

Main Story

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has resigned from his position amid moves by some lawmakers to impeach him.

Agbebaku stepped down on Monday, according to a confirmation by his media aide, Ivy Adodo-Ebojele.

Adodo-Ebojele announced the development on Facebook, stating: “EDO ASSEMBLY SPEAKER RT HON CHIEF BLESSING AGBEBAKU RESIGNS.”

She added that further details on the circumstances surrounding the Speaker’s resignation would be made public later.

Agbebaku’s resignation has plunged the Edo State House of Assembly into a fresh leadership crisis, with lawmakers expected to begin moves to select his successor.

The development comes amid reported disagreements within the Assembly and attempts by some lawmakers to remove the Speaker from office.

Further details on the reasons for his resignation and the next steps by the lawmakers are expected to emerge.

The Issues

The circumstances behind Agbebaku’s resignation remain unclear.

The reported impeachment move suggests divisions among lawmakers.

The Assembly must now address the leadership vacuum created by the Speaker’s departure.

The process of selecting a new Speaker could further expose existing political divisions within the legislature.

The stability and effectiveness of the Assembly may depend on how quickly the leadership crisis is resolved.

What’s Being Said

Ivy Adodo-Ebojele, Media Aide to Blessing Agbebaku:

She confirmed the Speaker’s resignation and said further details about the circumstances surrounding his exit would be made public.

Blessing Agbebaku:

No direct statement from the former Speaker was contained in the initial report.

What’s Next

Members of the Edo State House of Assembly are expected to determine a new Speaker following Agbebaku’s resignation. Further developments are also expected regarding the reported impeachment moves and the circumstances that led to his departure.

Bottom Line

Blessing Agbebaku’s resignation has created a fresh leadership vacuum in the Edo State House of Assembly, coming at a time when some lawmakers were reportedly pushing for his impeachment. Attention will now shift to the Assembly’s choice of a new Speaker and whether the change will resolve or deepen the ongoing political tensions.