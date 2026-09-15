DHL targets SMEs with new domestic shipping service

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 15, 2026

Key Points

· DHL Express has launched Domestic Select, a new domestic shipping service in Nigeria

· The service targets online retailers, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals needing a cheaper option for less urgent deliveries

· It’s designed to complement DHL’s existing domestic shipping products, not replace them

· The offering is aimed at businesses that don’t need express/urgent delivery speeds

· DHL says it’s positioning the service around Nigeria’s growing e-commerce and digital trade sector

· Individuals can also use it to send parcels to family within the country

Main Story

DHL Express has introduced a new domestic shipping service in Nigeria called Domestic Select, aimed at online retailers, small businesses and individuals looking for a more affordable option for parcel deliveries that aren’t time-sensitive, The service is built to give customers more flexibility moving parcels across the country, as e-commerce and domestic trade continue to grow. It’s intended to sit alongside DHL’s existing domestic shipping options, offering an alternative for shipments where speed isn’t the priority, Country Manager for DHL Express Nigeria, Muyiwa Adeseyoju, said the company recognized a need for delivery options that are dependable and accessible without the higher cost tied to urgent delivery.

The Issues

The service arrives as Nigeria’s digital commerce market keeps expanding, increasing demand for logistics providers that can reliably move goods between sellers and buyers across different parts of the country, For online retailers in particular, dependable domestic delivery is often a make or break part of order fulfillment especially for sellers trying to reach customers outside their immediate region. DHL is positioning Domestic Select as a way to close that gap with a lower cost, non-urgent alternative to its standard offerings.

What’s Being Said

Adeseyoju framed the launch as a response to what businesses currently need from logistics partners, describing the new offering as one that keeps reliability intact while giving customers more choice for shipments that aren’t urgent, He also tied the service to DHL’s broader strengths, saying the company is pairing its existing network and operational expertise with a solution built specifically around local shipping needs.

What’s Next

DHL says Domestic Select will support businesses looking to expand into new markets within Nigeria, giving them a shipping option that balances cost against delivery time requirements, The company is also positioning the service for individuals who want a more convenient way to send parcels to family and other recipients domestically.

Bottom Line

DHL is betting that Nigeria’s growing e-commerce sector needs more than just fast, premium shipping with Domestic Select, it’s offering SMEs and everyday users a cheaper, more flexible way to move parcels around the country.