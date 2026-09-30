OpenAI targets $30 billion funding at $1.4 trillion valuation

KEY POINTS

• OpenAI is reportedly in talks to raise at least $30 billion in a pre IPO funding round.

• The proposed funding could value the ChatGPT developer at about $1.4 trillion.

• The new capital would serve as a bridge to a planned public offering, according to Bloomberg.

MAIN STORY

OpenAI is seeking at least $30 billion from investors in a new funding round that could value the artificial intelligence company at about $1.4 trillion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The proposed raise comes as investors continue to show strong interest in the ChatGPT developer ahead of an anticipated public market debut.

OpenAI has recorded a sharp increase in revenue following a strategic focus on areas including coding. Its run rate revenue rose by 70 per cent from July to reach $40 billion in August, according to the report.

The company last raised $122 billion in March at a valuation of $852 billion. That round had been expected to be its final private fundraising ahead of an initial public offering.

However, the anticipated listing has been pushed back, with CEO Sam Altman ruling out a public debut in 2026 as the company prioritises AI safety.

The proposed new funding would therefore serve as a bridge round before an eventual IPO, according to Bloomberg.

Altman has also acknowledged concerns over the potential consequences of increasingly capable AI systems, saying the company should not accept a significant risk of the technology causing catastrophic harm.

THE ISSUES

The proposed $30 billion raise would give OpenAI additional private capital to fund its operations and AI development while delaying its transition to public markets. The potential $1.4 trillion valuation represents a substantial increase from the $852 billion valuation attached to the company’s March funding round. OpenAI’s reported revenue growth is being driven partly by greater focus on areas such as coding, although the company continues to operate ahead of a public listing rather than under the reporting requirements of a publicly traded company. AI safety remains part of the company’s stated priorities as it considers the timing of its public debut, with Altman warning against accepting significant risks from increasingly powerful AI systems.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I think it is unacceptable to be taking like a 10% chance of killing everybody by the end of the decade.”

– Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO

WHAT’S NEXT

OpenAI is expected to continue discussions with investors over the reported funding round. If completed, the financing would provide a bridge to the company’s anticipated IPO.

BOTTOM LINE

OpenAI is reportedly seeking at least $30 billion in fresh capital at a potential $1.4 trillion valuation, despite having previously indicated that its March funding round would be its final private raise. The proposed financing would give the company more capital ahead of a public listing that is no longer expected in 2026.