Nvidia CEO says AI buildout could create one million US jobs

KEY POINTS

• Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang estimates that the US AI data centre expansion could create about one million jobs.

• He says the construction boom will require workers across power generation, construction, cooling and other skilled trades.

• The US is facing a wider shortage of skilled trade workers as AI infrastructure investment accelerates.

MAIN STORY

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said the expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States could create about one million jobs, as companies accelerate investment in data centres and the power systems needed to operate them.

Huang made the projection during an event at the White House on Tuesday, where he appeared alongside SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk as technology executives met with US President Donald Trump.

According to Huang, the AI infrastructure buildout represents a major expansion of physical industrial activity, extending beyond the construction of data centres to power generation, cooling systems and other supporting infrastructure.

He said the US was adding between 10 and 20 gigawatts of infrastructure capacity annually, creating demand for workers across several skilled trades.

Huang said the expansion could mark a significant return of industrial activity and blue collar employment to the US economy.

The potential job creation comes as the country faces a broader shortage of skilled workers. The Alliance for America’s Skilled Trades estimates that the US will need to fill 1.7 million skilled trade openings annually through 2035.

The alliance defines skilled trade occupations to include roles such as carpenters, electricians, mechanics, plumbers and pipe fitters, among others involved in building, installing, operating, maintaining and repairing infrastructure.

Its latest report estimates that existing training programmes currently produce only 55 workers for every 100 skilled workers required.

Nvidia, Meta and Microsoft are joining the Alliance for America’s Skilled Trades, alongside its existing partners, as the demand for workers grows around AI infrastructure and other areas of the economy.

Musk also pointed to the need to expand energy production and chip manufacturing to support the growth of AI infrastructure, noting the scale of electricity generation required to sustain the industry.

Huang said the expansion offered an opportunity to reshape the US economy by rebuilding its industrial and skilled trades workforce.

THE ISSUES

AI infrastructure requires more than computing equipment and data centres. The expansion also depends on electricity generation, construction, cooling systems, pipes and other physical infrastructure, creating demand for workers across several skilled occupations. The scale of projected AI investment is increasing pressure on the US labour market to provide enough skilled workers to support construction and infrastructure projects. The shortage highlighted by the Alliance for America’s Skilled Trades points to a training gap, with existing programmes producing significantly fewer workers than the number required for skilled trade positions. The expansion of AI infrastructure is also tied to energy capacity and chip production, meaning the industry’s growth depends on wider investment in the physical systems that support computing.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This is the first time in probably … 50 years [that] we’re re industrializing the United States, creating a whole bunch of blue collar jobs.”

– Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

“Don’t forget you got to build a power generation plants. You’ve got construction, you’ve got power cooling, you’ve got pipe fitters.”

– Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

“You’ve got to scale energy, you’ve got to scale chip production.”

– Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla CEO

WHAT’S NEXT

Nvidia, Meta and Microsoft are joining the Alliance for America’s Skilled Trades, while the US continues to expand AI infrastructure and the energy capacity needed to support it.

BOTTOM LINE

Jensen Huang estimates that the US AI infrastructure expansion could create about one million jobs, with much of the demand extending into skilled trades and supporting industries. The scale of the expansion is also highlighting shortages in the workforce needed to build and maintain the physical infrastructure behind AI.