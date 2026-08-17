Meta, FG launch AI academy with $5,000 startup funding

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 17, 2026

Key Points

Meta partners with the Federal Government to launch AI Academy Nigeria under the 3MTT and NCAIR programmes

Ten startups will be shortlisted for an AI Startup Pitchathon, with two winners receiving $5,000 each and $2,000 in Meta advertising credits

The programme will offer AI skills development, a six-week developer bootcamp and opportunities for Nigerian startups to pitch internationally

Main Story

Meta has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (FMCIDE), 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT), the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) and Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN) to launch AI Academy Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the partners on Monday, the initiative is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s artificial intelligence talent pipeline and support the development of the country’s AI innovation ecosystem.

The programme will provide developers, startups, students and early-career professionals with practical AI training, technical learning and startup support.

AI Academy Nigeria will operate through three tracks: AI Skills Development, an AI Startup Pitchathon and a six-week Developer Bootcamp. The programme is intended to move participants beyond theoretical knowledge by supporting the development of functional AI products and solutions.

The AI Startup Pitchathon will target early-stage Nigerian startups using Meta’s AI technologies to develop solutions to real-world problems. Applications close on August 21, 2026, with 10 startups expected to be shortlisted to pitch at GITEX Nigeria on September 3.

The two winning startups will each receive $5,000 in cash funding and $2,000 in Meta advertising credits. They will also receive an all-expenses-paid opportunity to represent Nigeria at Meta’s AI Summit in Istanbul, Türkiye, scheduled for November 23–24, 2026.

What’s Being Said

“Through this partnership, we are equipping developers, entrepreneurs, and young professionals with practical AI skills while creating pathways for innovation and globally competitive startups,” Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, said.

Tijani said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s AI ecosystem through public-private partnerships and positioning the country as a leader in Africa’s digital economy.

“Nigeria is home to some of Africa’s most dynamic AI talent. What many founders and developers need is greater access to practical training, funding and platforms to build impactful solutions,” Sade Dada, Head of Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa at Meta, said.

Dr. Olushola Ayoola, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RAIN, said the partnership demonstrates the importance of coordination between government, technology companies and local innovation organisations in expanding Nigeria’s AI capabilities.

What’s Next

Applications for the AI Startup Pitchathon close on August 21, 2026

Ten startups will be shortlisted to pitch at GITEX Nigeria on September 3, 2026

The two winning startups will represent Nigeria at Meta’s AI Summit in Istanbul on November 23–24, 2026

The Bottom Line:

AI Academy Nigeria moves the conversation around artificial intelligence from skills acquisition towards commercialisation by combining training, startup exposure, funding and international market access. For Nigeria, the effectiveness of the initiative will ultimately depend on whether participants can convert these opportunities into sustainable products, businesses and globally competitive AI solutions.