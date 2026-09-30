Trump expects more U.S.-Iran talks this week

KEY POINTS

Trump says the U.S. and Iran could resume talks this week despite his rejection of Tehran’s latest truce proposal.

Iran’s proposal reportedly included reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restarting nuclear negotiations in exchange for concessions from the U.S.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran still wants a diplomatic solution despite Trump’s rejection.

MAIN STORY

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington and Tehran could return to negotiations this week, despite his rejection of an Iranian proposal aimed at securing a truce and reviving nuclear talks.

Trump, in a phone interview with U.S. online news outlet Axios, said he expected further discussions with Iran, suggesting that diplomatic contacts could continue despite the latest setback.

“I expect more talks with Iran this week,” Trump said.

Axios, citing two regional sources, reported that another round of indirect talks could take place as early as Monday. It said, however, that it remained uncertain whether the two sides would be able to resolve their differences.

The latest diplomatic contacts followed negotiations held in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last Tuesday involving U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Iran reportedly proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and returning to nuclear negotiations within a week. In return, Tehran sought the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade, removal of sanctions affecting Iranian oil sales and restoration of a regional ceasefire.

Trump rejected the proposal on Saturday.

Despite the rejection, Araghchi said Iran remained open to diplomacy and was awaiting an official response through mediators.

“Though we heard from President Trump that he’s rejecting this deal, we are still waiting for an official response through the mediators,” Araghchi told NBC.

Trump, meanwhile, left open the possibility of renewed military action against Iran when asked whether he was considering resuming strikes.

“I am always thinking about it,” he said.

The mixed signals leave diplomacy open while keeping the possibility of renewed military action on the table.

THE ISSUES

The immediate dispute centres on the conditions attached to Iran’s proposal. Tehran wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened and nuclear negotiations restarted, while also seeking the removal of U.S. measures affecting its naval access and oil exports. The rejection of the proposal has not ended communication between the two sides. The expected return to indirect negotiations indicates that mediators may still be seeking common ground, although Axios reported that significant differences remain. The possibility of renewed strikes adds uncertainty to the diplomatic process. Trump’s comment that he is still considering military action means the talks are taking place alongside continued pressure and the threat of further escalation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I expect more talks with Iran this week.” — Donald Trump, U.S. President.

“I am always thinking about it.” — Donald Trump, on whether he was considering resuming strikes against Iran.

“Though we heard from President Trump that he’s rejecting this deal, we are still waiting for an official response through the mediators.” — Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister.

WHAT’S NEXT

The next stage will depend on whether the U.S. and Iran resume indirect negotiations as reported and whether mediators can narrow the differences over the Strait of Hormuz, oil sanctions, the ceasefire and nuclear talks.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump’s rejection of Iran’s latest truce proposal has not closed the diplomatic channel, with both sides still signalling through intermediaries. But the prospect of renewed military action remains, leaving the outcome of the expected talks uncertain.