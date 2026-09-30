Trump tariffs face fresh legal challenge in US trade court

KEY POINTS

• A US trade court is hearing arguments over whether President Donald Trump can use Section 301 to impose broad tariffs on imports.

• Tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent currently affect goods from 80 countries, including China, India and Japan.

• The legal dispute could move through federal appeals courts and eventually reach the US Supreme Court.

MAIN STORY

President Donald Trump’s latest global tariff measures are facing a new legal challenge as a US trade court examines whether the administration has the authority to impose the duties under a 1970s trade law.

A three judge panel at the US Court of International Trade is scheduled to hear arguments on Wednesday in a case challenging the use of Section 301 to impose tariffs on a broad range of imported goods.

The duties, introduced since late July, apply to goods from 80 countries, with rates ranging from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. The administration said the measures were a response to alleged failures by the affected countries to address forced labour in the production of goods destined for the US market.

The US Trade Representative recommended the tariffs as a remedy, with higher rates imposed on countries classified by the administration as the worst offenders.

The latest measures followed the expiration of a separate 10 per cent near blanket tariff introduced earlier in the year under a different legal authority.

That earlier tariff regime was subsequently struck down by the US Supreme Court, which ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority. The decision resulted in $168 billion in refunds for importers.

The latest lawsuit was filed by the Liberty Justice Center, the public interest law firm that successfully challenged the earlier tariff measures before the Supreme Court.

The group argues that the administration is using Section 301 to maintain a predetermined global tariff policy rather than applying the law for its intended purpose.

The administration has defended the timing and structure of the tariffs, saying it sought to avoid the complexity that would have resulted from imposing the new duties alongside the earlier 10 per cent tariffs.

A ruling from the trade court could take weeks or months after Wednesday’s arguments. Either side could appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which could also consider whether enforcement should be suspended while the case continues.

The dispute could eventually reach the Supreme Court, potentially extending the legal uncertainty around the tariffs.

Meanwhile, other trade measures are also being considered. Several Section 301 investigations are pending and could result in additional tariffs, while the administration has separately used another trade law to impose 50 per cent duties on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods and introduced import restrictions affecting Canada.

THE ISSUES

The case centres on the scope of presidential authority under Section 301 and whether the law permits the administration to impose tariffs across a broad range of imports based on the stated trade concerns. The dispute comes after the Supreme Court previously ruled against Trump’s use of another legal authority for broad tariffs, resulting in the cancellation of those duties and refunds to importers. The outcome could affect businesses importing goods into the US from dozens of countries, particularly if the court limits or blocks the current tariff measures. The legal process may continue beyond the trade court, with possible appeals to the Federal Circuit and Supreme Court. This could leave businesses facing uncertainty over the future cost of imports.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The real message here that everyone needs to take away is the president is going to always use the tools at his disposal to achieve his trade policy objectives.”

– Trump administration officials

WHAT’S NEXT

The US Court of International Trade is expected to consider the arguments before issuing a ruling. The case could then proceed through federal appeals, with the possibility of a further Supreme Court review.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump’s latest tariffs are facing a legal challenge over the administration’s authority to impose them under Section 301. The outcome could determine whether the current duties remain in place and shape the administration’s ability to pursue similar tariff measures.