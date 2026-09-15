KEY POINTS

Xi Jinping urged Chinese police officers to remain focused on serving the public.

He stressed their responsibility for public security and social stability.

The remarks were made in a reply to the Zhangzhou 110 police unit in Fujian.

The unit pioneered a rapid response system linked to China’s 110 emergency service.

MAIN STORY

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on police officers to maintain their commitment to public service and the protection of lives and property as they carry out their duties.

Xi, who is also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the call in a reply letter to officers of the Zhangzhou 110 police unit in Fujian Province.

He commended the unit for its work at the grassroots level, particularly its efforts to respond to public needs, combat crime and maintain social stability.

Xi urged police officers across China to preserve the profession’s established traditions while paying close attention to the concerns of the people.

He said maintaining public peace and protecting the wellbeing of citizens were important responsibilities of the police.

The Zhangzhou 110 unit is regarded as a model grassroots police force in China. It pioneered a rapid response mechanism connected to the 110 emergency telephone service in 1990.

The system has supported the unit’s work in responding to emergencies, tackling crime, maintaining public security and providing services to communities.

Xi has a longstanding connection with the unit, having visited it three times while serving in Fujian to inspect its operations and provide guidance.

The latest exchange followed a letter from members of the unit to Xi, in which they reported on their work and reaffirmed their commitment to carrying out their responsibilities as China continues its current development journey.

THE ISSUES

The emphasis on public service places responsiveness to citizens at the centre of policing, alongside the traditional responsibilities of crime control and maintaining order. The Zhangzhou model highlights the importance of rapid emergency response systems in enabling police forces to respond quickly to security incidents and public requests. Grassroots policing remains significant to public security because police officers operating within communities are often the first point of contact during emergencies and security concerns. The unit’s long history of rapid response reflects the role of institutional experience and established systems in maintaining consistent public safety operations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Police officers bore an important responsibility for safeguarding the wellbeing of the people and maintaining peace in the country.” – Xi Jinping, Chinese President

WHAT’S NEXT

Xi urged police officers to continue strengthening their public service role, responding to citizens’ needs and maintaining public safety as they carry out their duties.

BOTTOM LINE

Xi has urged China’s police to keep public service and public safety at the centre of their work. His message came in response to the Zhangzhou 110 unit, which has operated a rapid response system since 1990.