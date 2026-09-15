Interswitch Connect brings education portal providers together to strengthen digital payment collection in Nigeria

As schools and education platforms continue to embrace digital transformation, the need for efficient, secure and reliable payment collection has become increasingly important. Recognising this, Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, convened education portal providers from across Southwest Nigeria at the inaugural Interswitch Connect: Portal Providers Edition, a stakeholder engagement forum focused on strengthening digital payment collection across the education ecosystem.

Held at the Signature Hotel, Ibadan, the forum brought together education technology partners, portal providers and Interswitch representatives to explore the evolving payment needs of schools and identify practical approaches to improving payment collection, operational efficiency and the overall experience for educational institutions, parents and students.

The discussions reflected the growing role of digital payment infrastructure in supporting modern education administration. As schools increasingly rely on digital platforms for admissions, school management and fee collection, participants examined how closer collaboration between payment providers and education technology partners can help address operational challenges, simplify payment processes and deliver more seamless user experiences.

Speaking at the event, Blessing Ogbonna, Head, Digital Payments, Interswitch, said the forum reflects the company’s commitment to working closely with ecosystem partners to develop payment solutions that respond to the evolving needs of the education sector.

“Education is one of the sectors where seamless, reliable and secure digital payment solutions can make a significant difference. Through Interswitch Connect, we are creating opportunities to engage directly with portal providers, understand their evolving needs and work together to strengthen payment collection across schools and education platforms. We believe collaboration remains essential to building solutions that deliver value for institutions and the people they serve.”

Beyond strengthening relationships with portal providers, the forum underscored the value of sustained dialogue across the education technology ecosystem. As digital payment continues to evolve, closer collaboration between payment providers, technology partners and educational institutions will be essential to improving operational efficiency, addressing emerging challenges and supporting better outcomes for schools and the communities they serve.

The inaugural Interswitch Connect: Portal Providers Edition reinforces Interswitch’s commitment to enabling digital transformation through collaboration, innovation and customer-focused payment solutions. By creating platforms that encourage knowledge exchange, and practical engagement with ecosystem partners, the company continues to support the development of more efficient, secure and inclusive digital payment experiences across Nigeria’s education sector.