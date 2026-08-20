World Humanitarian Day: NEMA urges Nigerians to act for humanity

Key points

NEMA Director-General Zubaida Umar has urged Nigerians to embrace unity, kindness and collective action.

She made the call to mark the 2026 World Humanitarian Day themed “Act for Humanity.”

Umar commended first responders, volunteers and citizens who assist in emergencies and crises.

She urged Nigerians to support disaster prevention, safety awareness and recovery efforts within their communities.

NEMA reaffirmed its commitment to preparedness and rapid response to protect lives and livelihoods.

Main Story

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Zubaida Umar, has urged Nigerians to embrace unity and collective action in responding to emergencies and supporting vulnerable communities.

Umar made the call in a statement on Wednesday to commemorate the 2026 World Humanitarian Day, themed “Act for Humanity.” She commended Nigerian humanitarian workers, first responders, volunteers and ordinary citizens for their efforts and sacrifices in providing relief during crises.

The NEMA director-general urged citizens to demonstrate kindness and vigilance in their daily activities, saying collective action would strengthen community mechanisms for preventing and responding to disasters.

The Issues

The commemoration highlights the need for stronger community participation in disaster preparedness and humanitarian response, particularly in supporting people affected by emergencies. NEMA also emphasised the importance of proactive measures to protect vulnerable communities and reduce the impact of disasters.

What’s Being Said

Umar called on Nigerians to “check on a neighbour, share safety information, and support recovery”, stressing that small acts of assistance could contribute to building a stronger and more resilient society.

She also reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to disaster risk management, preparedness and rapid response, noting that effective preparation remained essential to protecting lives and livelihoods during emergencies.

What’s Next

NEMA is expected to continue strengthening preparedness and rapid-response measures while encouraging communities to play a more active role in disaster risk reduction and humanitarian assistance.

The agency also urged Nigerians to prioritise safety, solidarity and support for communities affected by emergencies.

Bottom Line

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark World Humanitarian Day, NEMA is calling for a culture of collective responsibility, with citizens encouraged to take practical actions that support vulnerable people, prevent disasters and strengthen community resilience.