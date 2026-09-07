World bank- Africa to drive global workforce growth by 2050

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 7, 2026

Keypoints

• Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to become the world’s biggest source of new workers by 2050.

• More than 620 million people are projected to join the region’s working-age population over the next 25 years.

• Sub-Saharan Africa’s population is expected to rise from about 1.5 billion in 2024 to 2.5 billion by 2050.

• The region will need to create an average of 25 million jobs every year through 2050 to keep pace with workforce growth.

• The World Bank is urging African countries to pursue more productive, diversified and private-sector-led growth.

• Infrastructure, energy, agriculture, healthcare, tourism and value-added manufacturing have been identified as sectors with strong job-creation potential.

• Skills development will become increasingly important as African economies adapt to changing global supply chains and emerging industries.

• Nigeria’s growing workforce could become a major driver of economic growth if enough productive jobs are created.

• Failure to create jobs quickly enough could worsen unemployment, underemployment and pressure on household incomes.

Main Story

Sub-Saharan Africa is set to become the world’s largest source of new workers over the next 25 years, with more than 620 million people expected to join the region’s working-age population by 2050, according to the World Bank, The demographic shift is expected to place Africa at the centre of the global labour market as populations age and workforces shrink in several other parts of the world.

The World Bank estimates that Sub-Saharan Africa’s population will increase from about 1.5 billion in 2024 to 2.5 billion by 2050. More than 600 million additional people are expected to enter the working-age population during the period, While the demographic expansion presents a significant opportunity, it also creates a major economic challenge. African economies will need to generate enough productive employment to absorb millions of new workers entering the labour market each year.

The World Bank estimates that Sub-Saharan Africa will need to create an average of 25 million jobs annually through 2050 to keep pace with the expansion of its working-age population, The challenge is made more difficult by the fact that economic growth across the region has not consistently generated jobs quickly enough to match the increase in the labour force, The World Bank is therefore calling for more productive, diversified and private-sector-led growth, supported by investment in infrastructure, skills and institutions that can reduce the cost of doing business.

The Issues

The central issue is whether African economies can convert rapid population growth into productive employment and stronger economic growth, A larger working-age population can provide countries with a substantial labour supply and a potential demographic dividend. However, without sufficient jobs, the same demographic expansion could increase unemployment, underemployment and household financial pressures, Limited infrastructure, energy shortages, weak business environments and skills gaps could also restrict companies’ ability to expand and employ more workers.

What’s Being Said

The World Bank has identified infrastructure and energy, agriculture and agribusiness, healthcare, tourism and value-added manufacturing as sectors with significant potential to create jobs at scale, The institution says government spending alone will not be enough. Greater private-sector investment, improved infrastructure and a stronger business environment will be necessary to allow companies to increase production and employment, The World Bank also emphasises skills development as African economies become more integrated into changing global supply chains and emerging industries.

What’s Next

African governments will need to focus on policies that encourage private investment, improve infrastructure and energy supply, strengthen institutions and expand access to relevant skills, For Nigeria, the priority will be turning its rapidly expanding workforce into an economic advantage by creating enough productive employment, The coming decades could therefore determine whether Africa’s population boom becomes a source of sustained economic growth or places greater pressure on already stretched labour markets.

Bottom Line

Africa is expected to supply more of the world’s new workers than any other region by 2050, creating a major economic opportunity. But the opportunity will depend on job creation. With Sub-Saharan Africa needing about 25 million new jobs every year, governments and businesses face the challenge of ensuring that the continent’s growing workforce becomes an engine of prosperity rather than a source of deeper unemployment.