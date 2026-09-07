Wizkid headlines afro plus fest, marks 15 years in music

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 7, 2026

Keypoints

• Wizkid headlined the final night of the 2026 Afro Plus Fest in Maryland, United States.

• The Grammy Award-winning singer performed at the three-day festival from September 4 to 6.

• The performance marked 15 years since Wizkid’s breakthrough with “Holla at Your Boy.”

• Wizkid performed several career-defining songs, including “Essence,” “Ojuelegba,” “Daddy Yo,” “Bad to Me” and “Caro.”

• The festival featured major African, Caribbean and American music stars across three days.

• Davido headlined Friday, Alkaline headlined Saturday, while Wizkid closed the festival on Sunday.

• Other performers included Lil Baby, Latto, Tems, Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage, Olamide and Adekunle Gold.

• The festival reportedly expanded to two stages and projected attendance of about 40,000 fans daily.

• Founder Michael Awosanya described Afro Plus Fest as a growing global diaspora movement.

Main Story

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, headlined the final night of the 2026 Afro Plus Fest in Maryland, United States, on Sunday, The 35-year-old singer closed the three-day festival, which took place from September 4 to 6 at the Northwest Stadium Complex in Landover, Maryland, Wizkid’s appearance carried added significance as he marked 15 years in the music industry. His rise to prominence began with “Holla at Your Boy,” the breakout single from his 2011 debut album, Superstar.

During his headline performance, Wizkid delivered a selection of songs spanning different stages of his career, with fans singing along to tracks including “In My Bed,” “Daddy Yo,” “Bad to Me,” “Slow Down,” “Caro,” “Essence,” “Alaye,” “Jogodo,” “Money Constant” and “Ojuelegba., His performance came as Afrobeats continues to expand its international audience and Afro Plus Fest grows as a major gathering for African and Caribbean music fans in the diaspora.

The Issues

The festival’s growth highlights the increasing global demand for Afrobeats and other African music genres, Afro Plus Fest has also positioned itself as a platform connecting African, Caribbean and American artists with audiences in the diaspora, The expansion to a three-day event and two-stage format demonstrates the festival’s growing ambitions, while the reported projection of 40,000 fans daily points to the scale of its audience.

What’s Being Said

Founder and Executive Producer Michael Awosanya described the festival’s development as a movement rather than simply a music event, He said the event had grown from a block party concept into a major diaspora gathering, adding that its successful debut demonstrated the demand for Afro Plus Fest and its potential for continued growth, Wizkid’s headline performance also reinforced his position as one of Africa’s most internationally recognised music stars, coming 15 years after his breakthrough into the Nigerian music scene.

What’s Next

With Afro Plus Fest expanding into a larger three-day format, attention will likely turn to how the organisers build on the festival’s growing audience and international profile, For Wizkid, the performance adds another major milestone to a career that has included global collaborations, a Grammy Award, international chart success and multiple acclaimed albums.

Bottom Line

Wizkid brought the 2026 Afro Plus Fest to a close in Maryland with a performance celebrating 15 years of his music career. His headline appearance capped a three-day lineup featuring some of Africa, the Caribbean and America’s biggest music acts, while the festival’s expansion highlights the growing global reach of Afrobeats and African music.