GSMA warns spectrum delays could slow 6G network deployment

Key Points

GSMA says delays in decisions on the upper 6 GHz band are stalling investment in mobile network infrastructure.

More than 80 per cent of the world’s population is represented by countries supporting mobile use of the band.

The association says upper 6 GHz will provide critical capacity as networks evolve from 5G-Advanced towards 6G.

Main Story

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has warned that delays in decisions on the upper 6 GHz spectrum band could slow investment in mobile network infrastructure and the transition towards 6G.

GSMA Director-General Vivek Badrinath said timely decisions on the band would provide mobile operators with the certainty needed to invest in network capacity and expand connectivity.

In a statement issued on Monday, Badrinath said rising global mobile data traffic was increasing the need for additional mid-band spectrum to support future network development.

The upper 6 GHz band, covering 6.425 GHz to 7.125 GHz, is regarded as valuable mid-band spectrum for mobile connectivity.

“The message from the mobile ecosystem is clear: we are ready to put the upper 6 GHz spectrum to work for consumers and businesses around the world,” Badrinath said.

He urged governments to translate international harmonisation of the band into improved connectivity by prioritising it for full-power mobile services.

According to him, delayed spectrum decisions could disrupt operators’ investment plans and slow the deployment of network capacity required to meet growing demand.

Badrinath said more than 80 per cent of the world’s population was now represented by countries supporting mobile use of upper 6 GHz.

The band was harmonised for mobile use at the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023, allowing it to be incorporated into national spectrum roadmaps across several markets.

He said the development was creating the scale needed to support a global ecosystem of mobile devices, chipsets and network equipment.

More than 60 mobile operators, device manufacturers, chipset makers and network equipment providers have also joined the industry’s call for deployment, according to Badrinath.

The Issues

The upper 6 GHz band could provide additional capacity for mobile networks as data consumption rises and operators expand 5G-Advanced services. Its importance is expected to increase during the 6G era, when channel bandwidths of between 200 MHz and 400 MHz are expected to be required. Delayed national decisions could therefore affect both near-term network investment and longer-term 6G planning.

What’s Being Said

Badrinath said, “Timely, pro-investment spectrum decisions are needed to give operators the certainty to invest, to help countries deliver their national digital ambitions.”

He described upper 6 GHz as “one of the most important opportunities to secure the capacity needed for the next-generation of mobile networks,” providing a pathway from 5G-Advanced to 6G.

What’s Next

The GSMA is calling on governments and regulators to include the full upper 6 GHz band in clear, forward-looking national spectrum roadmaps.

It also wants policymakers to make the band available for full-power macro-cell mobile use, which it says can provide city-wide capacity and help operators manage rising data traffic.

Further spectrum assignments are expected across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas as market demand develops.

The Bottom Line: The GSMA says governments need to make timely decisions on upper 6 GHz spectrum to unlock mobile investment and prepare networks for the transition from 5G-Advanced to 6G.