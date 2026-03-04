Wolves defeat Liverpool 2–1 at Molineux

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 4, 2026

Key Points

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Liverpool 2–1 at Molineux

Mohamed Salah ended 10-game league goal drought in defeat

Result dents Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes

Main Story

Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Liverpool 2–1 at Molineux on Tuesday night, dealing a setback to the defending champions’ hopes of securing UEFA Champions League qualification.

Rodrigo Gomes and Andre scored late goals for Wolves either side of a Mohamed Salah strike, as the game came alive in the final 15 minutes after a largely uneventful contest.

Liverpool remain fifth on 48 points from 29 matches. A victory for Chelsea at Aston Villa on Wednesday would see Jurgen Klopp’s side drop to sixth following their ninth league defeat of the campaign. The Merseyside club has not suffered 10 league defeats in a single season in a decade.

Wolves’ recent resurgence under manager Rob Edwards continues, with the club securing back-to-back victories over top-five opposition following their weekend win over Aston Villa.

Salah’s goal ended a 10-match Premier League drought, but it proved insufficient as Liverpool delivered another subdued performance in a season marked by inconsistency.

What’s Being Said

“We showed resilience and belief. Beating two top-five sides in a row says a lot about the character of this team,” said Rob Edwards, Manager, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted the result was costly, stating: “We controlled phases but lacked the sharpness in decisive moments. At this stage of the season, that is punished.”

What’s Next