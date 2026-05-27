Oyo school abduction: Makinde assures families of safe return of kidnapped teachers, students

Key points:

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde says efforts are ongoing to secure the release of abducted teachers and students in Oriire Local Government Area.

The governor gave the assurance during Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Ibadan amid growing concerns over insecurity in schools.

Muslim faithful across the state also offered special prayers for the safe return of the victims and peace in Nigeria.

Main story

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday assured families of abducted teachers and students in Oriire Local Government Area that his administration was making concerted efforts to secure their safe release.

Makinde gave the assurance while receiving the state Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, alongside Muslim faithful at his private residence in Ikolaba, Ibadan, during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The governor said the state government was working round the clock to ensure that the abducted victims were reunited with their families as quickly as possible.

“The challenges that we have, especially in Oyo with our school children being kidnapped, we are working round the clock to ensure that the children are reunited with their families,” Makinde said.

He also sympathised with affected families and prayed for divine intervention for residents currently facing difficult circumstances.

The abduction occurred penultimate Friday when gunmen reportedly launched coordinated attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L.A. Primary School in Esiele, all located in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers were said to have invaded the schools around 9:30 a.m., abducting scores of students and teachers, an incident that has heightened concerns over school safety in Oyo State and the South-West region.

Speaking further during the Eid celebration, Makinde called for unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians as the country gradually moves toward another political season.

According to him, Oyo State has continued to maintain a culture of religious harmony and tolerance, making it difficult for political actors to exploit religion or ethnicity to divide the people.

“Government will come and go but our state and our country remain. Even when we disagree with ourselves, it’s a temporary thing,” the governor stated.

He urged residents to place the collective interest of the state and the country above political and ethnic considerations.

Earlier, Lawal said the Eid-el-Kabir homage visit reflected the spirit of sacrifice, peace, unity, and togetherness associated with the Islamic celebration.

The deputy governor also commended Makinde for sustaining inclusive governance and promoting religious harmony across the state.

Meanwhile, Muslim faithful gathered in large numbers at the Agodi Eid praying ground in Ibadan for the Eid-el-Kabir prayers led by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, AbdulGaniyy Agbotomokekere.

The congregation offered prayers for peace, improved security, stability in governance, and the safe return of victims abducted from Ahoro Esiele in Oriire Local Government Area.

The issues

The latest school attack in Oyo State has intensified concerns over the growing spread of school-targeted kidnappings beyond northern Nigeria into parts of the South-West.

Security experts have warned that repeated attacks on schools could further weaken public confidence in the education system and increase the number of out-of-school children nationwide.

The incident also raises fresh questions about the effectiveness of existing school security measures and emergency response mechanisms in vulnerable communities.

What’s being said

Makinde maintained that the state government remained committed to securing the release of the abducted victims and ensuring peace across affected communities.

Religious leaders and residents have also continued to call for intensified rescue operations and stronger protection for schools and rural communities.

Stakeholders insist that protecting schools must remain a national priority to prevent further disruption to education and social stability.

What’s next

Security agencies are expected to intensify rescue operations and investigations aimed at securing the release of the abducted teachers and students.

The Oyo State Government is also likely to review security arrangements around schools and vulnerable rural communities following the attack.

Residents and community leaders are meanwhile expected to sustain calls for improved intelligence gathering and stronger collaboration between communities and security agencies.

Bottom line

As Nigeria battles a growing wave of school-related insecurity, the abduction of teachers and students in Oyo State underscores the expanding threat facing educational institutions and the urgent need for stronger protection measures nationwide.