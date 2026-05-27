Nigerian Exchange shrinks as equities Investors lose N888bn

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 27, 2026

Key Points

NGX market capitalisation declined by ₦888.61 billion as profit-taking hit major stocks

Banking and Insurance indices recorded the steepest losses, falling 1.83% and 1.41% respectively

DANGSUGAR, TRANSPOWER, GTCO, FIDELITYBK and FIRSTHOLDCO led the market downturn

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange closed lower on Tuesday as equities investors lost more than ₦888 billion amid widespread profit-taking ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir and Children’s Day holidays.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index declined by 1,386.18 basis points to close at 249,738.84, while total market capitalisation fell to ₦160.09 trillion from the previous session’s close of ₦160.98 trillion.

The selloff was driven largely by medium- and large-cap stocks across key sectors, with investors locking in gains after recent market rallies. Stocks including DANGSUGAR, TRANSPOWER, GTCO, FIRSTHOLDCO, TIP and FIDELITYBK recorded sharp declines during the trading session.

Market data showed that trading activity weakened significantly. Total trade volume fell by 10.38% while transaction value dropped 33.46% as investors exchanged 564.07 million shares worth ₦27.22 billion in 65,666 deals.

The Banking index led sectoral losses after declining 1.83%, pressured by losses in GTCO, FIDELITYBK and other tier-one lenders. The Insurance index also slipped 1.41% following renewed sell pressure in insurance counters.

Consumer Goods stocks came under pressure as DANGSUGAR shed 10%, while the Commodity and Oil & Gas indices also closed lower due to losses in TRANSPOWER and OANDO respectively. The Industrial Goods index closed flat.

ACCESSCORP emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, accounting for 14.33% of total transactions, followed by ZENITHBANK, MBENEFIT and NEIMETH. ZENITHBANK recorded the highest trade value contribution at 16.44%.

On the gainers’ chart, AUSTINLAZ and MCNICHOLS appreciated by 10% each, while INTENEGINS, LEARNAFRCA and HMCALL also posted strong gains.

Overall market breadth remained negative with 18 gainers against 37 losers.

The Issues

The latest decline highlights increasing investor caution following months of sustained gains on the Nigerian bourse. Analysts say many investors are adopting short-term profit-taking strategies amid uncertainty surrounding inflation, interest rates and foreign exchange pressures.

The weakness in banking stocks also reflects broader concerns about liquidity tightening and the impact of elevated interest rates on corporate earnings. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s hawkish monetary stance has continued to influence investment decisions across the fixed-income and equities markets.

Market analysts have also pointed to reduced participation ahead of the holiday break, a factor that often contributes to increased volatility and weaker liquidity on the exchange.

What’s Being Said

“The market experienced a broad-based correction largely driven by profit-taking in highly capitalised stocks after recent rallies,” said analysts at Vetiva Research.

“Investors remain cautious as macroeconomic uncertainties and elevated yields in the fixed-income market continue to compete with equities for capital allocation,” said analysts at Cordros Securities.

“Despite the decline, the long-term outlook for fundamentally strong banking and industrial stocks remains positive,” said Johnson Chukwu, Managing Director of Cowry Asset Management.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to closely monitor post-holiday trading sentiment for signs of renewed bargain hunting

The market will continue to react to macroeconomic indicators including inflation and interest rate expectations

Analysts expect continued portfolio rebalancing between equities and fixed-income assets in the coming weeks

The Bottom Line: The Nigerian equities market remains vulnerable to short-term volatility as investors balance profit-taking against macroeconomic uncertainty. While strong liquidity and corporate earnings have supported the market in recent months, rising caution suggests investors are becoming increasingly selective about risk exposure.