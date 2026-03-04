By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 4, 2026

Key Points

President Tinubu nominates Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance

Oyedele chaired Nigeria’s Presidential Tax Reform Committee

Nomination awaits Senate confirmation

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, as Minister of State for Finance.

The nomination was transmitted to the Senate on Tuesday in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, according to a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. Oyedele replaces Doris Anite-Uzoka, who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning as Minister of State.

Until his nomination, Oyedele led the tax reform committee inaugurated in August 2023, which delivered four executive bills consolidating more than 60 taxes into fewer than 10 statutes. The reforms introduced zero income tax for Nigerians earning ₦800,000 annually or less and exempted small businesses with turnover below ₦50 million from company income tax, capital gains tax, and development levy.

Additional provisions include a 50 per cent tax deduction for companies hiring new workers for three years and a five-year corporate tax holiday for agricultural enterprises.

Oyedele, an economist and accountant, spent 22 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, rising to Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader. He currently serves as a professor at Babcock University and visiting scholar at Lagos Business School.

What’s Being Said

“The signing marked a decisive shift from policy intention to practical execution,” Joseph Tegbe, Chairman, National Tax Policy Implementation Committee, said in reference to the broader reform agenda Oyedele championed.

A presidency source confirmed that Oyedele is expected to oversee implementation of the tax reforms under the supervision of Finance Minister Wale Edun.

