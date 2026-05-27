Murtala Muhammed International Airport introduces stringent safety measures to strengthen operational discipline

Keypoints

The management of Murtala Muhammed International Airport has introduced stringent safety measures, including a reduction of the airside speed limit.

Changes were announced in a communique issued on Tuesday in Lagos by the Airport Safety Committee at its May 2026 Meeting.

Airside speed limits within the International Terminal Zone 1 construction areas have been reduced from 15km per hour to 10km per hour.

An airside task force has been inaugurated to oversee strict monitoring of vehicles, equipment, and personnel within restricted areas.

Sale of sachet alcohol drinks within the airport environment has been banned to eliminate Foreign Object Debris hazards.

Main Story

The management of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) has introduced stringent safety measures, including reduction of airside speed limit, to strengthen operational discipline and enhance airside safety.

This is contained in a communique issued by the Airport Safety Committee at its May 2026 Meeting. The communique was issued on Tuesday in Lagos. According to the committee, it adopted a tougher approach against reckless driving and other safety rules violations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Airport Safety Committee is made up of safety managers from various airport stakeholder organisations.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, aviation operations logs note that shrinking tarmac footprints require tighter logistical coordination to prevent multi-vehicle collisions.

It said that airside speed limits within the International Terminal Zone 1 (ITZ 1) construction areas had been reduced from 15km per hour to 10km per hour. It said the adjustment became necessary due to ongoing rehabilitation works on the E-Wing and D-Wing, which significantly reduced available operational space.

The committee said that 15km-per-hour speed limit would, however, remain in force within ITZ 2, while adequate signage would be installed to ensure compliance.

Furthermore, regulatory enforcement boards have setup random checks to curb workplace intoxication and eliminate communication blindspots. The committee said that as part of the enhanced safety measures, regular alcohol testing had been introduced.

It said that all operational airside communications must be conducted on designated frequencies, while certain handheld radio usage restrictions remained in place to prevent interference with air traffic control operations and pilot communications.

Other concerns highlighted include congestion at arrival halls during peak periods, baggage handling delays, damaged taxiway infrastructure, deteriorating road conditions and access control challenges at ramp entrances.

The Issues

Mitigating space constraints and potential collision risks caused by ongoing rehabilitation works on the E-Wing and D-Wing.

Eliminating Foreign Object Debris which poses a direct and serious threat to aircraft safety.

Addressing operational challenges like arrival hall congestion, baggage handling delays, and damaged taxiway infrastructure.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the strict punitive steps to be taken against companies operating substandard machinery on the tarmac, the committee warned: “Unserviceable vehicles will be removed, and any faulty equipment causing oil leaks or pavement damage will be impounded and fined,”.

Explaining why the commercial distribution of cheap liquor products was permanently prohibited across the facility, the committee noted: “FOD poses a serious threat to aircraft safety. Improved housekeeping, proper waste disposal, and heightened environmental discipline are non-negotiable,”.

Issuing a firm reminder to ground handling companies, fuel marketers, and caterers regarding banned behaviors, the committee emphasized that “drinking, smoking and reckless driving within airside zones remained prohibited”.

Describing the primary responsibilities assigned to the newly formed watch group, the committee “announced inauguration of an airside task force to oversee strict monitoring of vehicles, equipment and personnel operating within restricted airport areas.”.

What’s Next

The newly inaugurated airside task force will begin monitoring vehicles, equipment, and personnel within restricted areas.

Engineering teams will install adequate speed limit signage within ITZ 2 to ensure continuous operator compliance.

Safety managers will deploy regular alcohol testing and monitor radio frequencies to prevent air traffic control interference.

Bottom Line

To enforce strict discipline during ongoing terminal renovations, MMIA’s Airport Safety Committee has slashed the ITZ 1 airside speed limit to 10km per hour, banned sachet alcohol to stop trash hazards, and set up a specialized task force to impound leaky vehicles and run regular alcohol tests on ground personnel.