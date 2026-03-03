Nigerian Eurobond yields rise as offshore Investors exit

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 3, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian Eurobond yields rise by up to 12 basis points amid offshore selloffs

Average benchmark yield widens to 7.06% as risk aversion deepens

Oil-linked African issuers may benefit from surge in global crude prices

Main Story

Yields on Nigerian Eurobonds climbed on Tuesday as offshore investors reduced exposure to African sovereign debt, responding to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a broader shift toward safe-haven assets.

The average yield on Nigerian Eurobonds rose by six basis points to 7.04%, reflecting softer demand for the country’s dollar-denominated instruments. Market data show the benchmark yield has widened further to 7.06%, up five basis points, underscoring growing investor caution.

Across the short end of the curve, Nigeria’s November 2027 Eurobond increased seven basis points to 5.42%. The September 2028 and March 2029 maturities rose six and four basis points to 5.66% and 5.89%, respectively.

Mid-tenor bonds also recorded sharper adjustments. The February 2030 instrument climbed 12 basis points to 6.30%, while the January 2031 bond rose 11 basis points to 6.67%.

Longer-dated securities followed the same trajectory. The January 2036 bond gained five basis points to 7.55%, and the February 2038 maturity rose three basis points to 7.69%.

The selloff coincides with a spike in global risk aversion following recent U.S.–Israel strikes on Iran and concerns over possible escalation. Investors have rotated portfolios toward gold and other perceived safe-haven assets.

However, analysts note that oil-exporting African sovereigns may benefit from the geopolitical disruption. The rise in crude oil prices is expected to bolster foreign exchange earnings for Nigeria, Angola, and other oil-dependent economies, potentially offsetting external debt pressures.

The Issues

The latest Eurobond selloff highlights Nigeria’s continued exposure to external sentiment shifts. As a frontier market reliant on foreign portfolio flows, Nigeria’s sovereign debt instruments are particularly sensitive to global risk cycles.

Higher yields translate into elevated borrowing costs for future external issuances, complicating debt management strategies at a time when fiscal buffers remain constrained. Although rising oil prices may temporarily support external reserves, sustained geopolitical instability could dampen global growth and capital flows to emerging markets.

The development also reflects the structural vulnerability of African issuers to exogenous shocks, especially when geopolitical risks coincide with tightening global liquidity conditions.

What’s Being Said

“The widening in Nigerian Eurobond yields reflects a classic risk-off move triggered by geopolitical uncertainty,” said Ayodeji Adewale, Fixed Income Analyst at Lagos-based Vetiva Capital Management.

“While higher oil prices support Nigeria’s external position in the short term, sustained volatility could limit foreign appetite for frontier market debt,” Adewale added.

An official at the Debt Management Office, who referenced recent market movements, said authorities remain focused on maintaining a balanced debt profile and monitoring global capital market conditions closely.

Independent energy economist Kelvin Emmanuel noted: “If crude prices remain elevated above $80 per barrel, Nigeria’s foreign exchange inflows will improve, which could stabilise bond market sentiment despite current selloffs.”

What’s Next

Investors are expected to monitor developments in U.S.–Iran tensions for signs of de-escalation

Oil price movements will remain central to Nigeria’s external outlook

Any new Eurobond issuance plans could be repriced depending on market stability

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s Eurobond selloff underscores the fragility of frontier market debt in periods of geopolitical stress. While higher oil prices offer temporary relief, sustained risk aversion could tighten external financing conditions and raise future borrowing costs.