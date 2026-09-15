WHO, Commonwealth renew health partnership for four years

KEY POINTS

WHO and Commonwealth Secretariat renewed their health partnership for another four years.

The agreement covers health systems across the Commonwealth’s 56 member countries.

Priorities include primary healthcare, universal health coverage, health inequalities and climate resilience.

The organisations will also promote evidence based health policies and stronger support for vulnerable populations.

MAIN STORY

The World Health Organisation and the Commonwealth Secretariat have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding for four years to strengthen health systems and improve health outcomes across the Commonwealth’s 56 member countries.

The agreement was signed by Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchwey and WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus, reaffirming cooperation on health challenges affecting member countries.

The renewed partnership will focus on building stronger and more resilient health systems while supporting countries to respond to immediate threats, including health emergencies, climate change and inequalities in access to healthcare.

A major area of cooperation will be primary healthcare and essential health system capacity needed to advance universal health coverage. The organisations will also support the use of innovation and digital health solutions in strengthening healthcare delivery.

The partnership will further promote the integration of health considerations into policies across different sectors, with emphasis on addressing the underlying factors that contribute to poor health.

Another priority will be expanding health service coverage and financial protection, particularly for vulnerable populations affected by health and gender inequalities.

The organisations will also work with member countries to develop sustainable and climate resilient health systems capable of responding to health threats associated with climate change.

Ghebreyesus said the renewed agreement was designed to serve both long term health system development and responses to urgent health threats.

He said combining WHO’s technical expertise with the Commonwealth Secretariat’s ability to bring leaders together and promote collective action would strengthen support for member countries.

Botchwey said the renewal reflected the Commonwealth’s intention to turn shared health objectives into practical outcomes for its citizens.

She said the partnership was aligned with the Commonwealth Strategic Plan and recognised the need for institutions to work together in addressing increasingly complex health and development challenges.

The organisations will also use WHO’s technical guidance, norms and standards to support evidence based policies and strengthen health interventions across Commonwealth countries.

Particular attention will be given to vulnerable countries, including Small States, and groups facing greater barriers to healthcare.

The renewed agreement builds on the first MoU signed by both organisations in 2022.

THE ISSUES

Health systems across Commonwealth countries face different levels of capacity, making resilience and access to essential healthcare important areas for coordinated action. Health inequalities remain a concern for vulnerable populations, particularly where financial barriers limit access to health services and protection. Climate change is creating additional demands on health systems, increasing the need for infrastructure and services that can withstand emerging health threats. The emphasis on primary healthcare and digital solutions reflects the need to strengthen healthcare delivery beyond emergency responses and improve access to essential services.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The partnership would help countries protect health, advance universal health coverage and build resilience for future generations.” – Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General

“Building on the first MoU signed in 2022, WHO and the Commonwealth Secretariat will continue high level advocacy on identified health priorities through multi stakeholder dialogues.” – Shirley Botchwey, Commonwealth Secretary General

WHAT’S NEXT

WHO and the Commonwealth Secretariat will deepen cooperation across the four priority areas, including primary healthcare, health equity, climate resilience and evidence based policy. They will also continue advocacy and multi stakeholder engagement on identified health priorities.

BOTTOM LINE

The renewed four year partnership gives WHO and the Commonwealth Secretariat a framework for coordinated action on health systems, inequalities and emerging threats. Its focus will be on translating technical support and high level cooperation into stronger health outcomes across member countries.