Tems sparks reactions after declaring she is off the streets

KEY POINTS

Grammy winning singer Tems says she is officially “off the streets”.

The singer made the comment during a TikTok livestream on Monday.

Her remarks about relationships have generated reactions and speculation among fans.

Tems recently launched an initiative focused on supporting women in Africa’s music industry.

MAIN STORY

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has stirred reactions online after declaring that she is officially “off the streets”.

The Grammy winning artiste made the remark during a TikTok livestream on Monday while discussing her experiences with men and her decision to distance herself from relationships she considers unproductive.

Tems said she was no longer interested in dealing with men who waste her time or approach her with motives she does not consider genuine.

“I don’t like it when guys waste my time. But for me, never again. I don’t have that problem anymore. I have left the streets, I wouldn’t even say I was ever on the streets,” she said.

The comment quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom were left curious about what the singer meant by being “off the streets”.

Tems has generally kept her personal life away from the spotlight, making the remark particularly notable among fans who closely follow her career and public appearances.

The singer rose to international prominence through songs including “Try Me” and collaborations with global artistes such as Wizkid and Drake.

Her career has since included a Grammy Award and wider recognition for her fusion of Afrobeats, R&B and soul.

Beyond music, Tems recently introduced the Leading Vibe Initiative, a platform aimed at supporting and promoting women working in Africa’s music industry.

THE ISSUES

Tems’ comments have renewed public interest in her personal life, despite her established preference for keeping private matters away from public attention. The phrase “off the streets” has generated different interpretations among fans, although the singer did not provide details about any specific relationship or change in her personal circumstances. The reaction also reflects the level of public attention surrounding prominent African artistes, where comments about relationships can quickly become subjects of widespread online discussion. Tems’ growing work beyond music adds another dimension to her public profile, particularly through initiatives focused on supporting women in the African music industry.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I don’t like it when guys waste my time. But for me, never again. I don’t have that problem anymore. I have left the streets, I wouldn’t even say I was ever on the streets.” – Tems

WHAT’S NEXT

Tems has not publicly provided further details about what prompted her declaration or whether it refers to a specific relationship.

BOTTOM LINE

Tems’ declaration that she has “left the streets” has sparked curiosity among fans about her personal life. The singer, however, has not disclosed further details about what the remark means.