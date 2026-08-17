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Home Business News SPORTS Week 8 Pool Result for Sat 22, Aug 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 8 Pool Result for Sat 22, Aug 2026, UK 2026/2027

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 8 Pool Fixtures for Sat 27 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 8 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 8 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 8 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 8 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 8; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 22-August-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Hull CityMan United-:--:-EKO
2EvertonCrystal P.-:--:-Saturday
3IpswichSunderland-:--:-Saturday
4NottinghamLeeds Utd.-:--:-Saturday
5BrentfordTottenham-:--:-LKO
6BirminghamBristol C.-:--:-EKO
7LincolnPortsmouth-:--:-EKO
8MillwallNorwich-:--:-EKO
9BlackburnMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
10DerbyCardiff-:--:-Saturday
11PrestonWolves-:--:-Saturday
12Q.P.R.Bolton-:--:-Saturday
13SouthamptonStoke-:--:-Saturday
14SwanseaSheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
15West HamCharlton-:--:-Saturday
16WrexhamWatford-:--:-Saturday
17DoncasterBarnsley-:--:-EKO
18LutonNotts Co.-:--:-EKO
19A. WimbledonReading-:--:-Saturday
20BromleyCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
21LeicesterBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
22Milton K.D.Huddersfield-:--:-Saturday
23PeterboroMansfield-:--:-Saturday
24StevenageOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
25StockportBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
26Wigan A.Leyton O.-:--:-Saturday
27WycombePlymouth-:--:-Saturday
28Bristol R.Newport Co.-:--:-EKO
29Salford C.Chesterfield-:--:-EKO
30WalsallGrimsby-:--:-EKO
31ColchesterOldham-:--:-Saturday
32CreweNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
33ExeterAccrington-:--:-Saturday
34FleetwoodGillingham-:--:-Saturday
35Port ValeTranmere-:--:-Saturday
36RochdaleCrawley-:--:-Saturday
37RotherhamYork City-:--:-Saturday
38ShrewsburyBarnet-:--:-Saturday
39SwindonCheltenham-:--:-Saturday
40Ath BilbaoSevilla-:--:-LKO
41ValenciaCelta Vigo-:--:-LKO
42EspanyolReal Madrid-:--:-LKO
43InterMonza-:--:-LKO
44UdineseComo-:--:-LKO
45GenoaSSC Napoli-:--:-LKO
46ParmaCagliari-:--:-LKO
47HibernianKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
48MotherwellAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
49Dundee Utd.Dundee FC-:--:-LKO
Week 10 Football Pools Fixtures: Saturday September 5 2026

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