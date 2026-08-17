Week 8 Pool Result for Sat 22, Aug 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 8 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 8 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 8 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 8 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 8; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 22-August-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Hull City
|Man United
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|2
|Everton
|Crystal P.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|3
|Ipswich
|Sunderland
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|4
|Nottingham
|Leeds Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|5
|Brentford
|Tottenham
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|6
|Birmingham
|Bristol C.
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|7
|Lincoln
|Portsmouth
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|8
|Millwall
|Norwich
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|9
|Blackburn
|Middlesbro
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|10
|Derby
|Cardiff
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|11
|Preston
|Wolves
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|12
|Q.P.R.
|Bolton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|13
|Southampton
|Stoke
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|14
|Swansea
|Sheff Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|15
|West Ham
|Charlton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|16
|Wrexham
|Watford
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|17
|Doncaster
|Barnsley
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|18
|Luton
|Notts Co.
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|19
|A. Wimbledon
|Reading
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|20
|Bromley
|Cambridge U.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|21
|Leicester
|Burton A.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|22
|Milton K.D.
|Huddersfield
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|23
|Peterboro
|Mansfield
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|24
|Stevenage
|Oxford Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|25
|Stockport
|Blackpool
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|26
|Wigan A.
|Leyton O.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|27
|Wycombe
|Plymouth
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|28
|Bristol R.
|Newport Co.
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|29
|Salford C.
|Chesterfield
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|30
|Walsall
|Grimsby
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|31
|Colchester
|Oldham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|32
|Crewe
|Northampton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|33
|Exeter
|Accrington
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|34
|Fleetwood
|Gillingham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|35
|Port Vale
|Tranmere
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|36
|Rochdale
|Crawley
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|37
|Rotherham
|York City
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|38
|Shrewsbury
|Barnet
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|39
|Swindon
|Cheltenham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|40
|Ath Bilbao
|Sevilla
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|41
|Valencia
|Celta Vigo
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|42
|Espanyol
|Real Madrid
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|43
|Inter
|Monza
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|44
|Udinese
|Como
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|45
|Genoa
|SSC Napoli
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|46
|Parma
|Cagliari
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|47
|Hibernian
|Kilmarnock
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|48
|Motherwell
|Aberdeen
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|49
|Dundee Utd.
|Dundee FC
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO