Week 7 Pool Result for Sat 15, Aug 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 7 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 7 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 7 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 7 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 7; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 15-August-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Bristol C.
|Millwall
|0-:-1
|0-:-2
|Away
|2
|Charlton
|Derby
|0-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|3
|Middlesbro
|Lincoln
|0-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|4
|Norwich
|West Brom
|0-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|5
|Portsmouth
|Q.P.R.
|1-:-3
|1-:-3
|Away
|6
|Stoke
|Swansea
|1-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|7
|Sheff Utd.
|Birmingham
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|8
|Watford
|Southampton
|2-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|9
|Burnley
|West Ham
|0-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|10
|Barnsley
|Bromley
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|11
|Blackpool
|Wycombe
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|12
|Bradford C.
|Peterboro
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|13
|Burton A.
|Stevenage
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|14
|Cambridge U.
|Wigan A.
|2-:-0
|3-:-2
|Home
|15
|Huddersfield
|A.Wimbledon
|2-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|16
|Leyton O.
|Sheff Wed.
|1-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|17
|Mansfield
|Doncaster
|1-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|18
|Plymouth
|Stockport
|0-:-2
|1-:-3
|Away
|19
|Dep. Alaves
|Getafe
|0-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|20
|Sevilla
|R. Vallecano
|0-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|21
|R. Santander
|Villarreal
|2-:-2
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|22
|Espanyol
|Levante
|2-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|23
|Celta Vigo
|Osasuna
|Void
|PP
|Home
|24
|Academico V.
|Santa Clara
|0-:-1
|0-:-1
|Away
|25
|Rio Ave
|FC Porto
|0-:-1
|0-:-2
|Away
|26
|Famalicao
|Maritimo
|1-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|27
|Nacional
|Estoril
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|28
|Braga
|Gil Vicente
|Void
|PP
|Home
|29
|Casa Pia AC
|Benfica
|Void
|PP
|Away
|30
|FC Utrecht
|AZ Alkmaar
|0-:-1
|1-:-4
|Away
|31
|Excelsior
|PSV
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|32
|FC Twente
|PEC Zwolle
|1-:-1
|3-:-1
|Home
|33
|Feyenoord
|G.A. Eagles
|2-:-0
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|34
|Ajax
|Heerenveen
|2-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|35
|Union SG
|Z. Waregem
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|36
|Genk
|Westerlo
|2-:-2
|3-:-2
|Home
|37
|OH Leuven
|Club Brugge
|0-:-1
|0-:-3
|Away
|38
|SK Beveren
|Anderlecht
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|39
|RAAL Louviere
|Gent
|1-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|40
|KV Mechelen
|St’d Liege
|1-:-2
|3-:-3
|ScoreDraw
|41
|A. Lustenau
|Wolfsberger
|2-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|42
|Hartberg
|Austria Wien
|0-:-1
|0-:-2
|Away
|43
|WSG Tirol
|Salzburg
|0-:-2
|0-:-3
|Away
|44
|Rapid Wien
|Grazer AK
|5-:-0
|8-:-0
|Home
|45
|Kasimpasa
|Trabzonspor
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|46
|Konyaspor
|Rizespor
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|47
|Genclerbirligi
|Fenerbahce
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|48
|I. Basaksehir
|Kocaelispor
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|49
|Besiktas
|Eyupspor
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home