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Home Business News SPORTS Week 7 Pool Result for Sat 15, Aug 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 7 Pool Result for Sat 15, Aug 2026, UK 2026/2027

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 7 Pool Fixtures for Sat 20 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 7 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 7 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 7 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 7 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 7; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 15-August-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Bristol C.Millwall0-:-10-:-2Away
2CharltonDerby0-:-12-:-1Home
3MiddlesbroLincoln0-:-12-:-1Home
4NorwichWest Brom0-:-01-:-2Away
5PortsmouthQ.P.R.1-:-31-:-3Away
6StokeSwansea1-:-11-:-2Away
7Sheff Utd.Birmingham0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
8WatfordSouthampton2-:-02-:-1Home
9BurnleyWest Ham0-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
10BarnsleyBromley0-:-00-:-1Away
11BlackpoolWycombe0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
12Bradford C.Peterboro0-:-02-:-0Home
13Burton A.Stevenage0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
14Cambridge U.Wigan A.2-:-03-:-2Home
15HuddersfieldA.Wimbledon2-:-03-:-0Home
16Leyton O.Sheff Wed.1-:-11-:-2Away
17MansfieldDoncaster1-:-02-:-1Home
18PlymouthStockport0-:-21-:-3Away
19Dep. AlavesGetafe0-:-03-:-0Home
20SevillaR. Vallecano0-:-12-:-1Home
21R. SantanderVillarreal2-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
22EspanyolLevante2-:-03-:-0Home
23Celta VigoOsasunaVoidPPHome
24Academico V.Santa Clara0-:-10-:-1Away
25Rio AveFC Porto0-:-10-:-2Away
26FamalicaoMaritimo1-:-11-:-2Away
27NacionalEstoril0-:-02-:-0Home
28BragaGil VicenteVoidPPHome
29Casa Pia ACBenficaVoidPPAway
30FC UtrechtAZ Alkmaar0-:-11-:-4Away
31ExcelsiorPSV0-:-11-:-2Away
32FC TwentePEC Zwolle1-:-13-:-1Home
33FeyenoordG.A. Eagles2-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
34AjaxHeerenveen2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
35Union SGZ. Waregem0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
36GenkWesterlo2-:-23-:-2Home
37OH LeuvenClub Brugge0-:-10-:-3Away
38SK BeverenAnderlecht1-:-01-:-0Home
39RAAL LouviereGent1-:-11-:-2Away
40KV MechelenSt’d Liege1-:-23-:-3ScoreDraw
41A. LustenauWolfsberger2-:-12-:-1Home
42HartbergAustria Wien0-:-10-:-2Away
43WSG TirolSalzburg0-:-20-:-3Away
44Rapid WienGrazer AK5-:-08-:-0Home
45KasimpasaTrabzonspor0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
46KonyasporRizespor0-:-00-:-1Away
47GenclerbirligiFenerbahce1-:-12-:-1Home
48I. BasaksehirKocaelispor1-:-02-:-0Home
49BesiktasEyupspor1-:-01-:-0Home
Week 10 Football Pools Fixtures: Saturday September 5 2026

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