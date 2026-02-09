Monday, February 9, 2026
Week 33 Pool Result For Sat 14, Feb 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 33 Pool Result For Sat 14, Feb 2026, UK 2025/2026

Boluwatife Oshadiya
Week 33 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 33 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 33 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 33 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 33; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 14-February-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalWigan A.-:--:-Sunday
2Aston VillaNewcastle-:--:-LKO
3BirminghamLeeds Utd.-:--:-Sunday
4BurnleyMansfield-:--:-Saturday
5Burton A.West Ham-:--:-EKO
6GrimsbyWolves-:--:-Sunday
7LiverpoolBrighton-:--:-LKO
8Man CitySalford C.-:--:-Saturday
9NorwichWest Brom-:--:-Saturday
10Oxford Utd.Sunderland-:--:-Sunday
11Port ValeBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
12SouthamptonLeicester-:--:-Saturday
13StokeFulham-:--:-Sunday
14DerbySwansea-:--:-Saturday
15PortsmouthSheff Utd-:--:-Saturday
16PrestonWatford-:--:-Saturday
17Q.P.R.Blackburn-:--:-Saturday
18Sheff Wed.Millwall-:--:-Saturday
19BarnsleyA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
20BlackpoolPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
21Bradford C.Peterboro-:--:-Saturday
22CardiffLuton-:--:-Saturday
23ExeterNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
24LincolnBolton-:--:-Saturday
25ReadingWycombe-:--:-EKO
26StevenageHuddersfield-:--:-EKO
27BarnetCheltenham-:--:-EKO
28BarrowColchester-:--:-Saturday
29BromleyNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
30Cambridge U.Bristol R.-:--:-Saturday
31ChesterfieldHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
32CreweGillingham-:--:-Saturday
33Milton K.D.Newport Co.-:--:-Saturday
34OldhamFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
35ShrewsburySwindon-:--:-Saturday
36TranmereCrawley-:--:-Saturday
37DundeeLivingston-:--:-Saturday
38FalkirkDundee Utd.-:--:-Saturday
39HibernianSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
40KilmarnockCeltic-:--:-Sunday
41MotherwellAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
42RangersHearts-:--:-Sunday
43ArbroathAyr United-:--:-Saturday
44DunfermlinePartick-:--:-Saturday
45MortonRaith-:--:-Saturday
46Ross CountyQueens Pk-:--:-Saturday
47East FifeC. Rangers-:--:-Saturday
48HamiltonInverness-:--:-LKO
49K. HeartsPeterhead-:--:-Saturday
