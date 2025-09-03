Week 12 Pool Fixtures For Sat 20, Sep 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 12 Pool Fixtures for Sat 24 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Now you can find the Week 12 pool fixtures 2025: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 12 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 12; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 20-09-2025
Pools FixturesStatus
1ArsenalMan CitySunday
2BournemouthNewcastleSaturday
3BrightonTottenhamSaturday
4BurnleyNott’m For.Saturday
5FulhamBrentfordLKO
6LiverpoolEvertonEKO
7Man UnitedChelseaLKO
8SunderlandAston VillaSunday
9West HamCrystal P.Saturday
10WolvesLeedsSaturday
11BirminghamSwanseaEKO
12BlackburnIpswichSaturday
13Bristol C.Oxford Utd.Sunday
14DerbyPrestonSaturday
15HullSouthamptonSaturday
16LeicesterCoventryEKO
17NorwichWrexhamSaturday
18PortsmouthSheff Wed.Saturday
19Q.P.R.StokeEKO
20Sheff Utd.CharltonSaturday
21BlackpoolBarnsleyEKO
22BoltonWigan A.EKO
23CardiffBradford C.Saturday
24DoncasterA.WimbledonSaturday
25HuddersfieldBurton A.Saturday
26LincolnLutonEKO
27PlymouthPeterboroSaturday
28Port ValeMansfieldSaturday
29ReadingLeyton O.Saturday
30RotherhamStockportSaturday
31StevenageExeterSaturday
32WycombeNorthamptonSaturday
33BarnetGrimsbySaturday
34BarrowCreweSaturday
35BromleyChesterfieldSaturday
36Cambridge U.FleetwoodEKO
37CheltenhamOldhamSaturday
38ColchesterBristol R.Saturday
39HarrogateShrewsburyEKO
40Milton K.D.AccringtonSaturday
41Newport Co.GillinghamSaturday
42Notts Co.CrawleySaturday
43Salford C.SwindonSaturday
44WalsallTranmereSaturday
45DundeeLivingstonSaturday
46AberdeenMotherwellSaturday
47RangersHibernianSaturday
48AirdrieRaithSaturday
49ArbroathMortonSaturday
VerveLife Unveils Exciting Lineup Of Satellite Events Ahead Of 2025 Grand Finale

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR