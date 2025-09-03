VerveLife Unveils Exciting Lineup Of Satellite Events Ahead Of 2025 Grand Finale

VerveLife, Africa’s Biggest Fitness Platform, championed by Verve, the leading domestic payments card and token brand, has announced an exciting calendar of fitness events in the build-up to the highly anticipated Vervelife Grand Finale, scheduled to hold on November 1st, 2025, at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

The Vervelife satellite events will kick off in Enugu on August 30th, followed by Vervelife Abuja on September 27th. The movement will then extend beyond Nigeria’s borders with Vervelife Nairobi and Vervelife Kampala events both taking place in October, further reinforcing VerveLife’s multinational footprint.

With this year’s theme, Elev8, VerveLife is set to deliver a richer, more immersive experience that extends beyond fitness to embrace wellness, entertainment, and lifestyle. Each satellite event will feature a holistic mix of high-energy workouts and thrilling music by renowned and well-trained fitness trainers.

Speaking on the upcoming events, Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head for Brands, Communications and CSR at Interswitch stated:

“Vervelife has grown beyond a fitness event, into a movement that inspires healthier lifestyles, fosters community, and celebrates African vibrancy. This year, we are also elevating the entire Vervelife experience with new venues, designated masterclasses, and an expanded Pan-African presence.

Our satellite events in Enugu, Abuja, Nairobi, and Kampala will set the tone for an unforgettable grand finale in Lagos, where our teeming community will come together to celebrate life, wellness, and culture.”

Beyond the satellite events, Vervelife will also be present at other key fitness events across Nigeria, including Tabata Fest Ibadan on September 13; the Uyo Fit Fest on the 20th of September , and 6000 Secs at the University of Lagos on the 4th of October, further cementing VerveLife’s positioning as the heartbeat of fitness and lifestyle communities across Africa.

The climax of the season will be the VerveLife Grand Finale on November 1st, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, featuring stellar trainer workout sessions, exciting masterclasses and an electrifying afterparty.

For more information on VerveLife 8.0, the full calendar of satellite events, and partner updates, visit myverveworld.com/life or follow VerveLife on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, @Vervelife_