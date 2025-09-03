Week 10 Pool Result For Sat 30, Aug 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 10 Pool Fixture for Saturday 3 September 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 10 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 10 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools.

WEEK: 10; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 06-September-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BarnetShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
2BarrowSwindon-:--:-Saturday
3BromleyGillingham-:--:-LKO
4Cambridge U.Oldham-:--:-Saturday
5CheltenhamAccrington-:--:-Saturday
6ColchesterCrewe-:--:-Saturday
7HarrogateCrawley-:--:-Saturday
8Milton K.D.Grimsby-:--:-Saturday
9Newport Co.Bristol R.-:--:-EKO
10Notts Co.Fleetwood-:--:-Saturday
11Salford C.Tranmere-:--:-Saturday
12WalsallChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
13AirdrieSt J’StoneVoidPPPanel
14DunfermlineAyr UnitedVoidPPPanel
15MortonRaith-:--:-Saturday
16Queens PkPartickVoidPPPanel
17Ross CountyArbroath-:--:-Saturday
18AldershotBrackley-:--:-LKO
19AltrinchamSutton Utd.-:--:-EKO
20BostonSolihull M.-:--:-Saturday
21CarlisleTruro-:--:-Saturday
22Forest G.Hartlepool-:--:-Saturday
23RochdaleBraintree-:--:-Saturday
24ScunthorpeWealdstone-:--:-Saturday
25SouthendHalifax-:--:-Saturday
26TamworthEastleigh-:--:-Saturday
27WokingGateshead-:--:-Saturday
28YeovilYork-:--:-Saturday
29East FifeDumbarton-:--:-Saturday
30E. KilbrideHamilton-:--:-Saturday
31ElginC. Rangers-:--:-Saturday
32InvernessStirling A.-:--:-Void
33K. HeartsStranraer-:--:-Saturday
34ArmeniaPortugal-:--:-LKO
35AustriaCyprus-:--:-LKO
36BelgiumKazakhstan-:--:-Sunday
37EnglandAndorra-:--:-LKO
38GeorgiaBulgaria-:--:-Sunday
39GermanyN.Ireland-:--:-Sunday
40LatviaSerbia-:--:-EKO
41LithuaniaNetherlands-:--:-Sunday
42LuxembourgSlovakia-:--:-Sunday
43MacedoniaLiech’stein-:--:-Sunday
44PolandFinland-:--:-Sunday
45R. IrelandHungary-:--:-LKO
46San MarinoBosnia-:--:-LKO
47TurkeySpain-:--:-Sunday
48CAFComoros-:--:-Sunday
49NigeriaRwanda-:--:-LKO
