Week 36 Pool Results For Sat 8 Mar 2024 UK 2024/2025

WEEK: 36; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 08-March-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BrentfordAston V.-:--:-LKO
2BrightonFulham-:--:-Saturday
3ChelseaLeicester-:--:-Sunday
4Crystal P.Ipswich-:--:-Saturday
5LiverpoolSouthampton-:--:-Saturday
6Man Utd.Arsenal-:--:-Sunday
7Nott’m For.Man City-:--:-EKO
8TottenhamBournemouth-:--:-Sunday
9WolvesEverton-:--:-LKO
10Bristol C.Hull-:--:-Saturday
11BurnleyLuton-:--:-Saturday
12CoventryStoke-:--:-EKO
13DerbyBlackburn-:--:-Saturday
14PlymouthSheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
15PortsmouthLeeds-:--:-Sunday
16Sheff Utd.Preston-:--:-Saturday
17SunderlandCardiff-:--:-Saturday
18SwanseaMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
19WatfordMillwall-:--:-EKO
20West BromQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
21BarnsleyBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
22BirminghamLincoln-:--:-Saturday
23Bristol R.Huddersfield-:--:-Saturday
24Burton A.Bolton-:--:-Saturday
25CrawleyReading-:--:-EKO
26ExeterShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
27Leyton O.Northampton-:--:-Saturday
28PeterboroWycombe-:--:-Saturday
29StevenageMansfield-:--:-Saturday
30StockportCharlton-:--:-EKO
31Wigan A.Cambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
32WrexhamRotherham-:--:-Saturday
33A.WimbledonNotts Co.-:--:-EKO
34BarrowAccrington-:--:-Saturday
35CheltenhamColchester-:--:-Saturday
36ChesterfieldNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
37DoncasterSwindon-:--:-Saturday
38FleetwoodPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
39GillinghamBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
40HarrogateCarlisle-:--:-Saturday
41Milton K.D.Morecambe-:--:-Saturday
42Salford C.Crewe-:--:-Saturday
43TranmereBromley-:--:-Saturday
44WalsallGrimsby-:--:-EKO
45AirdrieHamilton-:--:-Saturday
46FalkirkDunfermline-:--:-Saturday
47MortonAyr Utd.-:--:-Saturday
48AlloaArbroath-:--:-Saturday
49AnnanStenhsemuir-:--:-Saturday
