TUC suspends action over King’s College concession

KEY POINTS

TUC has suspended its directive for affiliates to shut Federal Unity Colleges.

The suspension followed a meeting with the Education Minister and other stakeholders.

A seven member committee has been given two weeks to review outstanding issues.

Government directed Federal Unity Colleges to resume academic activities immediately.

TUC warned that the action could resume if the committee’s recommendations are unsatisfactory.

MAIN STORY

The Trade Union Congress has suspended its planned industrial action over the proposed concession of King’s College, Lagos, following an agreement to allow a newly constituted committee review concerns raised by the unions.

TUC General Secretary Nuhu Toro announced the suspension on Monday in Abuja after a meeting with the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, and other stakeholders.

Toro said the discussions were productive and gave the unions an opportunity to present their concerns, which he said were considered in good faith.

He said the suspension would give the committee time to examine the issues in contention and make recommendations, but stressed that the unions had not permanently withdrawn the planned action.

According to him, TUC would assess the committee’s recommendations before deciding whether to maintain the suspension or resume the industrial action.

The union had earlier directed its affiliates to withdraw their services from Federal Unity Colleges in protest against the proposed management arrangement for King’s College.

Toro said the unions were satisfied that the establishment of the committee provided an avenue for further examination of the policy document and additional contributions from the affected parties.

He also called for urgent intervention to address the condition of King’s College, saying the institution’s dilapidated facilities had created an unacceptable learning environment.

Meanwhile, Alausa directed all Federal Unity Colleges to resume academic activities immediately following the suspension of the industrial action.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s willingness to continue discussions with the unions and other stakeholders over the future management of King’s College.

He said the process would be guided by the law, mutual respect and the national interest, while assuring stakeholders that the government remained committed to preserving the institution’s heritage and improving its learning environment.

Alausa also assured the unions that no staff member would be dismissed as a result of the management arrangement.

He said the deployment of academic and non academic staff would continue in line with the Public Service Rules.

The minister confirmed that the arrangement allowing the King’s College Old Boys Association to continue managing the institution would proceed, while additional recommendations could be considered through the new committee.

The seven member committee comprises two representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education, including the Minister of State for Education and the Acting Permanent Secretary, one representative of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, two senior TUC representatives and two representatives of KCOBA.

The committee has two weeks to complete its assignment and submit its recommendations.

THE ISSUES

The suspension has prevented an immediate disruption to academic activities in Federal Unity Colleges, but the underlying disagreement over King’s College management remains unresolved. The committee now has to reconcile the unions’ concerns with the existing agreement on KCOBA’s management of the school, meaning its recommendations could determine whether the dispute is settled or escalates. The condition of King’s College remains a separate concern from the management dispute, with TUC calling for urgent government intervention to address the institution’s dilapidated facilities. The government’s assurance that staff will remain protected under the Public Service Rules addresses one of the unions’ major concerns, but the practical implications of the management arrangement will depend on how the agreement is implemented.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The issues bothering us have been laid bare, and of course, those that were critical to us were also brought to the fore.” – Nuhu Toro, TUC General Secretary

“Suspending an action is not calling off.” – Nuhu Toro, TUC General Secretary

“No staff will be dismissed, demonised or punished as a result of the issues under consideration.” – Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education

WHAT’S NEXT

The seven member committee will review the outstanding issues and submit its recommendations within two weeks. The government and unions are expected to reconvene after the committee’s work to determine the next steps.

BOTTOM LINE

TUC has suspended its planned industrial action, allowing Federal Unity Colleges to resume academic activities. However, the dispute over King’s College management remains open pending the committee’s recommendations.