Dangote says refinery IPO will widen ownership of wealth

KEY POINTS

Dangote Refinery opened its N2.15 trillion IPO on the Nigerian Exchange.

The offer comprises 4.1 billion new shares priced at N525 each.

Dangote says the offer is aimed at widening public ownership rather than raising expansion capital.

NGX says the transaction demonstrates the capacity of Nigeria’s capital market to support large scale businesses.

MAIN STORY

President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Ltd., Alhaji Aliko Dangote, says the public offering of shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE will give more Nigerians and other investors an opportunity to participate in the wealth generated by one of Africa’s largest industrial projects.

Dangote spoke on Monday in Lagos at the Facts Behind the Offer presentation and opening gong ceremony for the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO), which was formally opened on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The offer consists of 4.1 billion new ordinary shares priced at N525 each, giving the transaction a value of about N2.15 trillion. Investors can subscribe for a minimum of 10 shares at N5,250, while the offer is scheduled to close on Oct. 13, subject to the terms of the prospectus.

Dangote described the listing as a significant development for Nigeria’s capital market because it would broaden ownership of an industrial asset that had previously been held privately.

He said the decision to go to the public market was not primarily driven by the need for expansion funding, noting that the group had already secured substantial financing through a private placement.

According to him, Dangote Group had initially targeted $2.5 billion through the private placement and IPO, comprising $1 billion from the private placement and $1.5 billion from the public offer.

The private placement, however, attracted applications of about $2.5 billion for the $1 billion on offer, resulting in about $1.2 billion being returned to investors after allocations.

Dangote said the strong demand reinforced the decision to proceed with the public offer so that ordinary investors could participate in the refinery’s growth.

He said wider ownership could also give investors exposure to a business whose revenues are substantially linked to the dollar, with dividends potentially providing a source of foreign currency income for Nigerians with dollar related obligations.

Dangote urged Nigerians and other Africans to consider the offer as an opportunity to participate in the expansion of a major industrial business, predicting that the refinery could become Africa’s largest company by the end of 2026.

He said the refinery was supplying the Nigerian market while also serving customers across Africa and other international markets.

The facility, located in the Lekki Free Zone, has a nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day and is one of the world’s largest single train refineries.

Dangote also highlighted the refinery’s aviation fuel business, saying its jet fuel output had been sold out for August and September, with the product supplying markets including Europe.

He said the group was expanding its petrochemical operations to produce products such as polypropylene, polyethylene and polystyrene, creating opportunities for industries that depend on these materials.

The group is also considering expansion beyond Nigeria, including plans for a refinery in Lamu, Kenya, as part of its broader strategy of building African businesses capable of attracting global capital.

At the event, Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings, described the offer as a significant development and said strong investor demand had already been recorded.

Dr Umar Kwairanga, Chairman of NGX Group, said the transaction demonstrated the ability of Nigeria’s capital market to support businesses operating at global scale.

Kwairanga said the offer represented an opportunity to strengthen investor confidence in the transparency and efficiency of the Nigerian market while connecting domestic savings with large African enterprises.

He described the refinery as one of the continent’s most significant industrial investments and said transactions of its scale could encourage more major businesses to access the capital market.

THE ISSUES

The IPO changes the ownership structure of a major Nigerian industrial asset by allowing members of the public to acquire shares. The scale of the offer also makes it a significant test of the depth of domestic investor participation. The offer is notable because Dangote says raising expansion capital was not its primary purpose. The group had already attracted substantial demand through private placement, making wider public participation a central reason for the IPO. The refinery’s dollar linked revenues could make the investment particularly relevant to investors seeking exposure to businesses that generate foreign currency earnings. However, the eventual value to shareholders will depend on the company’s financial performance and distributions. The refinery’s expansion into petrochemicals could broaden its economic impact beyond fuel production. Additional products such as polypropylene, polyethylene and polystyrene could support industries that rely on petrochemical inputs. The size of the transaction puts pressure on Nigeria’s capital market to demonstrate that it can efficiently handle large scale offerings while maintaining investor confidence, transparency and market integrity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“An asset of this magnitude should not create value for only a very few people.” – Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Industries Ltd.

“We already met all our demands with the private placement. Coming back now to the IPO is actually about making sure that the public can get part of these benefits.” – Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Industries Ltd.

“Transactions of this scale strengthen our proposition and demonstrate what our markets can achieve when capital, enterprise and ambition come together.” – Umar Kwairanga, Chairman, NGX Group

WHAT’S NEXT

The IPO will remain open until Oct. 13, subject to the terms contained in the prospectus. Investors will determine the level of public participation, while the company continues its refinery, petrochemical and broader expansion plans.

BOTTOM LINE

The Dangote Refinery IPO gives public investors access to shares in one of Africa’s largest industrial assets and represents a major transaction for Nigeria’s capital market. Dangote says its central objective is to broaden ownership of the wealth created by the business rather than simply raise expansion funds.