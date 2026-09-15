Pi CNG warns against unauthorised cylinders after Abuja explosion

By BizWatch

KEY POINTS

Pi CNG and EV warned motorists against using cylinders not certified for automotive CNG.

The warning followed an explosion during refuelling at a station along Airport Road, Abuja.

The cylinder involved was reportedly not designed or certified for CNG storage.

Vehicle owners were urged to use NADDC accredited conversion centres and SON certified CNG equipment.

MAIN STORY

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles has warned motorists against using unauthorised cylinders and components in vehicles converted to compressed natural gas.

The warning followed an incident at a filling station along Airport Road, Abuja, where a cylinder fitted to a vehicle reportedly exploded during refuelling on Sunday.

Head of Brand and Communications, Onyekachi Eke, said information from the station management indicated that the cylinder involved was neither designed nor certified for CNG storage.

She said the driver was apprehended over the use of the unauthorised cylinder and would face legal consequences.

Eke said the incident highlighted the risks associated with improvised equipment in CNG conversions, particularly as adoption of the fuel continues to expand.

She stressed that a cylinder capable of holding gas does not automatically qualify for CNG use, noting that automotive CNG cylinders must be specifically manufactured, tested and certified for that purpose.

According to her, cylinders designed for other applications must not be modified or adapted for CNG storage because doing so violates approved safety requirements.

She warned that the use of substandard, fabricated, expired or unapproved cylinders could endanger vehicle owners, passengers, technicians, refuelling station workers and other members of the public.

Eke also cautioned motorists against choosing unqualified technicians or cheaper components simply to reduce the cost of vehicle conversion.

She said the Pi CNG and EV was working with regulatory and standards agencies to improve safety throughout the CNG value chain and strengthen compliance as the market expands.

The initiative urged vehicle owners and commercial transport operators to use only conversion centres accredited by the National Automotive Design and Development Council and CNG kits and cylinders certified by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.

It also called on operators of refuelling stations licensed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to maintain proper verification and safety procedures before dispensing CNG.

THE ISSUES

The incident highlights the safety risks that can arise when vehicle owners bypass approved conversion processes or use equipment that was not manufactured for automotive CNG. The expansion of CNG adoption increases the importance of enforcement across the conversion and refuelling chain, particularly in preventing unqualified technicians and unapproved equipment from entering the market. The cost of conversion could encourage some motorists to seek cheaper alternatives, making effective public awareness and enforcement important safeguards against unsafe improvisation. Safety responsibility extends beyond vehicle owners to conversion centres, equipment manufacturers, technicians and refuelling stations, since failures at any point in the chain can expose members of the public to risk.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The cylinder exploded during refuelling at the station.” – Onyekachi Eke, Head of Brand and Communications, Pi CNG and EV

“Cylinders designed for other purposes should not be converted, adapted or improvised for the storage of CNG.” – Onyekachi Eke, Head of Brand and Communications, Pi CNG and EV

“Every conversion must meet prescribed safety standards, and every cylinder installed in a vehicle must be manufactured and certified specifically for automotive CNG use.” – Onyekachi Eke, Head of Brand and Communications, Pi CNG and EV

WHAT’S NEXT

Pi CNG and EV says it will continue working with relevant authorities and partners to strengthen compliance, public awareness and safety across the CNG ecosystem. Refuelling station operators are also expected to maintain verification procedures before dispensing CNG.

BOTTOM LINE

The Abuja explosion has renewed concerns over unsafe CNG conversions as adoption of the fuel expands. The initiative says motorists must use approved conversion centres and certified equipment rather than improvised or cheaper alternatives.