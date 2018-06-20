Top 7 Tips On Planning For Your Retirement … Starting Now!

As you go to work everyday, remember that one day you will retire, and therefore stop going to work. Ideally, you should start planning for your retirement from the very day you start working.

These Top 7 tips will help you prepare properly for life after retirement.

#1: Always Take Your Annual Vacation

Make it a habit to go on your annual vacation. Whatever you do during that vacation is an indication of what you will most likely be doing when you retire.

#2: invest For Your Retirement

Begin now to put something aside to invest against your retirement. Your children are not a viable retirement investment!

#3: Acquire a Hobby

Retirement can be boring! Start a hobby early in your working days to take you along when you retire. You can start a church or fellowship, get involved in charity work, start rearing chicken, open a small shop, etc.

#4: Build Your Retirement Home

Build yourself a home to live in when you retire. You should not retire and then start planning to rent a house.

#5: The Less Dependents at Retirement, the Better

By the time you retire, your children should be all grown up and probably fending for themselves. The less dependents you have at retirement the better for you.

#6: Don’t Plan to Retire and Live in the City

Don’t retire in town. You should not be living in a noisy, busy city after 60. The noise and the hustle might be hard for you.

#7: Invest in Property That Can Be Converted Into Cash

Invest in property which can be converted into cash, or which can provide you with handy rental income at retirement.