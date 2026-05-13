Top 7 business models driving solar growth in Nigeria

When people talk about solar, they often focus on the technology. Panels, batteries, and inverters. But investors are not really investing in equipment. They are investing in how money is made around that equipment.

In Nigeria, solar growth is not coming from one single approach. It is being driven by different business models, each solving a specific problem in the market. Understanding these models is what shows where real value is being created.

1. EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction)

This is the most straightforward model.a A customer pays a company to design and install a solar system, and once the job is done, the transaction is mostly complete. The company earns its money upfront. This works best for customers who already have cash and want full ownership immediately. It is similar to hiring a builder to construct a house. You pay, they deliver, and the relationship largely ends there.

2. Energy-as-a-Service

Here, the customer does not buy the solar system. Instead, they pay for the electricity it produces over time. The company owns and maintains the system, while the customer pays regularly for usage. This removes the burden of upfront cost and technical responsibility. It is similar to using a generator service where you only pay for power without owning the equipment.

3. Lease-to-own

This model allows customers to pay for a system gradually and eventually take ownership. It reduces the barrier of large upfront payments while still giving the user a sense of ownership at the end. The company earns over time while expanding access to more customers. It is like buying a car or phone on installment until it becomes fully yours.

4. Mini-grids

Instead of serving one customer, this model serves an entire community. A central solar system is installed and distributes electricity to multiple homes and businesses, who then pay to use it. This is especially useful in areas without reliable grid power. It works like a shared water system where everyone connects and pays for access.

5. Commercial and industrial (C&I) solar solutions

This model focuses on businesses that rely heavily on power to operate. Systems are designed based on how each business uses electricity, often combining solar with generators or grid supply. Revenue can come from upfront payments or ongoing agreements. It works because businesses already spend consistently on diesel and are motivated to reduce that cost.

6. After-sales service and maintenance

Many solar systems run into problems after installation, and support is often limited. This has created a model where companies focus on maintaining, repairing, and monitoring systems over time. Instead of earning once, they earn continuously. It is similar to servicing a car regularly to keep it running properly.

7. Solar financing platforms

These businesses focus on making solar affordable rather than installing it. They provide loans, payment plans, or partner with installers to help customers spread the cost. This unlocks demand that would otherwise remain inactive. It is similar to how banks enable people to buy houses through mortgages rather than building the houses themselves.

Bottom line

Solar growth in Nigeria is not just about selling equipment. It is about structuring access, payment, and usage in ways that fit how people actually live and spend. Each model solves a different constraint in the market, and together they are what drive adoption. For investors, the real opportunity lies in understanding which model is removing the biggest barrier and capturing the most value.