Top 7 Equity Mutual Funds Dominating Nigeria’s Investment Market in 2026

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

KEY POINTS

Nigeria’s equity mutual fund segment grew to N216.34 billion in Net Asset Value (NAV) as of April 2026, up sharply from N170.74 billion in March.

The segment now has 94,531 unitholders, showing rising investor participation despite stock market volatility.

Zedcrest Equity Fund emerged as the best-performing equity mutual fund with an 83.73% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Several funds crossed the 50% return threshold, significantly outperforming inflation and many traditional savings instruments.

Investor appetite for equity-based investments is rising as Nigerians search for higher-yield assets amid inflationary pressure and naira volatility.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s mutual fund industry is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation. For years, conservative investment instruments such as fixed deposits, treasury bills, and money market funds dominated the financial decisions of most Nigerian investors. Safety was the priority. Capital preservation mattered more than aggressive returns. But 2026 is beginning to reveal a different trend.

A growing number of Nigerians are now looking beyond low-risk investments and moving toward equity mutual funds in search of stronger long-term returns.

Data compiled from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and analysed by Nairametrics shows that Nigeria’s equity mutual fund segment recorded a major expansion in April 2026. The category now comprises 20 equity mutual funds with a combined Net Asset Value (NAV) of N216.34 billion, compared with N170.74 billion recorded in March. The jump reflects both market appreciation and increased investor participation.

Even more notable is the rise in the number of unitholders. As of April 2026, the equity mutual fund category had 94,531 unitholders, underscoring increasing interest from retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to Nigeria’s stock market.

Unlike money market funds, which prioritise capital preservation and steady income, equity mutual funds are designed primarily for long-term capital appreciation. Fund managers invest in listed companies across sectors such as banking, consumer goods, industrials, telecommunications, oil and gas, and energy.

While equity funds come with higher volatility, the rewards can be substantial during strong market cycles. That reality has become increasingly evident in 2026. Several equity mutual funds have delivered returns above 50% within just the first four months of the year, outperforming many traditional investment instruments and attracting fresh attention from investors trying to stay ahead of inflation.

The strong performance of Nigerian banking stocks, industrial companies, and select energy counters has played a major role in boosting the returns of these funds. Against that backdrop, the competition among fund managers has intensified.

1. Zedcrest Equity Fund – 83.73% YTD Return

At the top of the rankings is the Zedcrest Equity Fund, which posted an impressive 83.73% Year-to-Date return by the end of April 2026.

The fund significantly outperformed both the broader market and competing equity funds, cementing its position as the leading performer in Nigeria’s equity mutual fund landscape. Its strong return reflects aggressive positioning in high-performing Nigerian equities during a period when several listed companies experienced strong price appreciation.

The performance also highlights how active portfolio management continues to play a major role in Nigeria’s developing asset management industry. For many investors, the fund’s extraordinary return has become one of the clearest examples of the upside potential available in Nigerian equities despite persistent macroeconomic challenges.

2. ZroskMagna Equity Fund – 61.13% YTD Return

Coming in second is the ZroskMagna Equity Fund with a strong 61.13% return. The fund maintained steady momentum throughout the first quarter and successfully crossed the 60% return threshold.

Its performance reinforces the growing competitiveness within Nigeria’s equity fund segment, where smaller and mid-sized fund managers are increasingly challenging more established firms. The strong return also reflects growing investor confidence in professionally managed equity portfolios as an alternative to direct stock picking.

3. Paramount Equity Fund – 60.05% YTD Return

Managed by Chapel Hill Denham, the Paramount Equity Fund recorded a 60.05% Year-to-Date return.The fund has consistently remained one of the strongest performers in Nigeria’s equity mutual fund space.

Its investment strategy focuses on high-quality Nigerian companies with long-term growth potential, helping it benefit from the broader rally in the equities market. Chapel Hill Denham’s reputation in Nigeria’s financial services industry has also contributed to the fund’s growing investor base.

4. CardinalStone Equity Fund – 56.58% YTD Return

The CardinalStone Equity Fund delivered a 56.58% return, driven largely by a diversified portfolio of high-growth Nigerian stocks.

CardinalStone has built a reputation for detailed market research and institutional-grade investment management, and the fund’s performance reflects the benefits of broad diversification during a bullish market cycle. The fund’s strong showing also demonstrates how exposure across multiple sectors can reduce concentration risk while still capturing strong upside opportunities.

5. Halo Equity Fund – 54.00% YTD Return

The Halo Equity Fund secured fifth position after posting a 54% return. The fund benefited from the rally in mid-cap and large-cap equities, particularly within sectors that recorded strong earnings growth.

Its performance highlights how Nigeria’s equity market recovery has extended beyond only the largest companies, creating opportunities for funds with broader market exposure.

6. Futureview Equity Fund – 52.43% YTD Return

Futureview Equity Fund continued its steady growth trajectory with a 52.43% Year-to-Date return. The fund has remained a notable player in Nigeria’s investment landscape for years, and its latest performance reinforces its reputation for disciplined portfolio management. Crossing the 50% return mark in less than five months further strengthens its appeal among growth-focused investors.

7. Guaranty Trust Equity Income Fund – 50.36% YTD Return

The Guaranty Trust Equity Income Fund, managed by GT Asset Management, posted a 50.36% return. Unlike some funds focused purely on capital gains, this fund combines capital appreciation with dividend income strategies.

That structure makes it particularly attractive to investors seeking both portfolio growth and recurring income. Dividend-paying banking and industrial stocks have remained central to the strategy of several Nigerian equity funds in 2026.

Other Honorable Mentions

Cowry Equity Fund – 49.50% YTD Return

The Cowry Equity Fund narrowly missed the 50% threshold after delivering a 49.50% return. Managed by Cowry Asset Management, the fund continues to maintain strong appeal among retail investors looking for professionally managed exposure to Nigerian equities.

Its performance demonstrates that even funds outside the very top tier continue to deliver significant gains compared with conventional savings products.

Meristem Equity Market Fund – 49.18% YTD Return

Meristem’s flagship equity fund posted a 49.18% return, reflecting strategic positioning across key sectors of the Nigerian stock market.

Meristem Wealth Management has long maintained a strong presence in Nigeria’s investment management industry, and the fund’s performance further reinforces investor confidence in actively managed equity products.

PACAM Equity Fund – 48.99% YTD Return

Rounding out the top ten is the PACAM Equity Fund with a 48.99% return. Although it narrowly missed the 50% mark, the fund still delivered one of the strongest performances within the entire equity mutual fund category. Its inclusion among the top-performing funds underscores the broader strength of the sector in 2026.

THE ISSUES

The remarkable rise of equity mutual funds is occurring at a time when Nigeria’s economic environment remains deeply challenging. Inflation continues to pressure household purchasing power, while currency volatility and elevated living costs have forced many Nigerians to rethink how they preserve and grow wealth.

For years, money market funds dominated the mutual fund industry because of their relatively low risk and stable yields. According to market data, the money market segment still accounts for the largest portion of Nigeria’s mutual fund industry. Investors traditionally viewed these instruments as safer options during periods of economic uncertainty.

However, inflation has significantly altered investor behaviour. As prices continue rising, more investors are beginning to realise that conservative returns may no longer be sufficient to protect long-term wealth. This has increased interest in equity-based investments capable of generating stronger real returns. Still, the shift toward equity funds comes with important risks.

Unlike money market funds, equity funds are directly exposed to stock market fluctuations. Returns can swing sharply depending on corporate earnings, investor sentiment, monetary policy, foreign exchange developments, and broader economic conditions. Financial advisers continue to stress that equity mutual funds are generally better suited for long-term investors with higher risk tolerance.

Short-term market volatility remains an unavoidable reality. Another issue is investor education.

Many first-time investors are attracted by headline returns without fully understanding how mutual funds work, how portfolio allocation affects risk, or the difference between short-term performance and long-term consistency.

Investment analysts frequently caution that past performance does not guarantee future returns. A number of market participants and retail investors discussing mutual fund performance online have repeatedly highlighted the importance of patience, diversification, and long-term investing rather than chasing short-term gains.

Discussions across investment communities and financial forums also reflect growing awareness among younger investors that professionally managed funds may offer more structure and discipline compared with speculative trading or emotional stock picking.

Another important issue is concentration. The top 10 equity mutual funds collectively manage N88.31 billion, representing approximately 40.82% of the entire equity mutual fund segment.

That concentration suggests investor capital is increasingly flowing toward a relatively small number of high-performing funds. While this may reflect investor confidence in established fund managers, it also highlights the intense competition within Nigeria’s relatively small equity mutual fund industry.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Analysts within Nigeria’s investment industry continue to describe 2026 as one of the strongest periods for equity-based investments in recent years. The rally across banking, industrial, and energy stocks has created favourable conditions for actively managed equity funds.

Several market observers have pointed to reforms within Nigeria’s foreign exchange market, stronger banking sector earnings, and renewed investor activity on the Nigerian Exchange as major drivers behind the performance surge. Industry discussions also increasingly focus on the role mutual funds can play in expanding financial inclusion and improving long-term wealth creation among retail investors.

Some analysts believe the rapid growth in unitholders demonstrates rising financial literacy and increasing awareness of investment products beyond traditional savings accounts. At the same time, experts continue to warn investors against making decisions solely based on short-term returns. Fund managers and investment advisers repeatedly emphasise the importance of understanding risk profiles, investment horizons, management fees, and portfolio composition before committing capital.

There is also growing conversation around the future structure of Nigeria’s investment market. As more young Nigerians embrace digital investment platforms and mobile financial services, analysts expect participation in mutual funds to continue rising over the next few years.

The expansion of fintech-driven investment access is making it easier for retail investors to enter markets that were previously dominated by institutional players and high-net-worth individuals.

WHAT’S NEXT

The outlook for Nigeria’s equity mutual fund industry will depend heavily on broader market conditions during the remainder of 2026. If Nigerian equities maintain their current momentum, investor participation in equity funds could continue expanding rapidly.

The banking sector is expected to remain one of the key drivers of market performance, particularly as investors continue monitoring earnings growth, recapitalisation activities, and dividend payouts. Industrial and energy companies are also likely to remain central to fund allocations.

At the same time, market volatility remains a major factor. Global oil prices, exchange-rate movements, inflation trends, and monetary policy decisions from the Central Bank of Nigeria will continue influencing investor sentiment. Potential regulatory developments from the Securities and Exchange Commission could also shape the future direction of the mutual fund industry.

Another major trend to watch is digital investment adoption. Fintech platforms and online wealth management services are increasingly simplifying access to investment products for younger Nigerians.

This could significantly expand the retail investor base over the next few years. Industry analysts also expect stronger competition among fund managers as firms attempt to attract new investors through performance, transparency, digital accessibility, and lower entry barriers. The race for investor confidence within Nigeria’s mutual fund industry is becoming more intense.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s equity mutual fund market is no longer operating quietly in the background of the financial industry. The extraordinary returns recorded by several funds in 2026 have pushed the segment into the spotlight and sparked renewed investor interest in equities. With the sector’s Net Asset Value climbing above N216 billion and unitholder participation approaching 100,000 investors, the industry is entering a new phase of visibility and growth.

The performance of funds such as Zedcrest Equity Fund, ZroskMagna Equity Fund, and Paramount Equity Fund reflects both the opportunities and risks that define equity investing.

For investors seeking stronger long-term wealth creation, equity mutual funds are increasingly becoming difficult to ignore. But the sector’s rapid growth also reinforces a critical reality: high returns come with higher risk.

As more Nigerians search for ways to stay ahead of inflation and build long-term financial security, the balance between opportunity and risk will remain central to the future of Nigeria’s evolving investment landscape.