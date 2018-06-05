Top 7 Reasons Why Your Business Needs A Functioning And Up-To-Date Website

The internet has grown to become one of the most important and powerful business tools at our disposal today. Setting up a website for your business means that it can be viewed and accessed worldwide, and the web presents one of the most affordable and accessible ways to present your business to the world – whether locally or on a global scale. And it’s not just enough to have a website, it must be updated regularly.

So if your business doesn’t have a functional and up-to-date website, here are Top 7 good reasons to build one now:

#1: It is the Cheapest Means To Publicize Your Business

Building a website for your business could be a one-off investment that you do not necessarily have to repeat ever again. You can get by simply by upgrading it periodically at a small cost. And you often do not need more than just internet access to update the information on the site.

There is a misconception that owning and running a business website can put a financial drain on your business resources but, in reality, you can set up and run your own business website very inexpensively. Why not try it and see if it could help enhance your business? You have nothing to lose!

#2: Internet Access Is Improving

internet access and connection speeds should no longer be a hindrance for Nigerian businesses to invest in their online presence, because the situation is rapidly improving. In parts of the country, the internet is still slow and does not work at optimal levels. However, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has set targets to fully localize at least 50% of the web traffic in the country by 2020. Local traffic to local websites is often routed internationally, resulting in delayed access speeds, and frequent connection problems.

The NCC has established the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria in order to harness collaboration between local internet service providers and other stakeholders, in an attempt to increase the amount of Nigerian web traffic that is routed locally, rather than having to go via international providers (and experiencing the delays associated with this). Since the scheme was first launched five years ago we have seen an increase in internet speed across the country, and the new announcement that an additional 50% of traffic will be localized by 2020 is great news for online business owners within the country, as well as for those business owners that are considering bringing their business online and extending their existing business models.

#3: It Will Enhance Your Business

You do not necessarily need to sell your products through your website. A simple online presence outlining what your business is, where you are based and what you do would certainly enhance your business. Having even this very simple kind of website will make your business appear legitimate and lend you an increased amount of credibility within your business sector, will increase awareness of your business amongst potential new customers, and also provide a place for you to engage with your existing and potential customers, giving you somewhere to harness their opinions and get an idea of what they are looking for from your business as it grows.

#4: It Provides 24-hour Access to Your Business

With a website, even customers searching for your kind of products or services outside office hours will still have access to your business.

#5: Gather Powerful Customer Demographic Information

Creating a website for your business will also give you access to interesting and useful customer demographic information, which can give you an insight into where your customers are and how you can best target them. Your website statistics will be able to tell you how many customers are accessing your site, where they are based, and (depending on the package you choose) can even break down their age, gender, and other information that you can use to target your advertising campaigns and make key decisions about the kinds of products you stock. These tools do not have to be expensive, and Free tools such as Google Analytics can actually provide all of the statistical data you need.

#6: You Can Incorporate Features To Enhance The Customer Experience

Add-ons such as a customer booking feature can be incorporated into your company website to enhance the customer experience by enabling them to book your services and even make payments online – even outside office hours.

#7: You Can Link Social Media Accounts To Expand Stakeholder Engagement

You can link-in your company’s social media handles to enable you expand stakeholder engagement through monitoring online conversations, engaging with stakeholders, responding to adverse and inaccurate information and managing crises.